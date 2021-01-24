Demons bounce back in a big way with lopsided win over Century

"We didn't feel like we've had a game this year where everything was clicking. We've played well at times offensively and defensively we've had moments, but not where everything came together at the same time," BHS coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "Tonight, from top to bottom, our kids competed and executed. In terms of a complete effort, this was the best we've played."

Of the four Demons in double figures, two started -- Eaglestaff and Logan Schaubert (17 points) -- and two came off the bench -- Cole Jahner (11) and Carter Sims (10).

"At the start of the game Gunner (Swanson) and I were getting face-guarded and we weren't getting the looks we wanted," Eaglestaff said. "But we trust our teammates and those guys just kept hitting shots and making plays. When we're moving the ball like that and getting everybody involved, we're tough to stop."

Max Tschosik (8) and Swanson (7) combined for 15 points.

"Last year with our 2020 team, you never knew which guy was going to lead us or who was going to be in double figures. A big part of that is building trust to know that if I give the basketball up, it doesn't mean I won't get it back," Wilhelm said. "That's where we want to get with this group and tonight was a step in the right direction."