Demons bounce back in a big way with lopsided win over Century

Bismarck High bounced back in a big way Saturday night at Century.
After having their eight-game winning streak snapped at home by Legacy on Tuesday, the fourth-ranked Demons strolled into Olson Gymnasium and left with a 36-point victory, 89-53.
Century's three previous losses were by a combined 27 points, all against teams either ranked or getting votes in the Class A poll.
Treysen Eaglestaff led four Demons in double figures with 20 points.
"Tuesday against Legacy, we were just bad. I don't really know what else to say about it," the talented 6-foot-5 junior said. "We were lazy on defense and we just didn't execute. At practice, the coaches told us if we don't start picking it up, our minutes are gonna go down. We just had to get refocused and come out and play our game and we did that tonight."
It was a beating from start to finish.
Ten Demons scored in a dominant first half, including 16 points off the bench. Century had just 23 total at the break.
Bismarck used a 9-0 run early to build a 14-5 lead. Later, a 9-1 spurt blew it open. Left alone at the top of the key, it was all net for Eaglestaff to give the Demons a 42-22 lead with 45 seconds to play in the first half. BHS led by as many as 40 (82-42) in the second half.
"We didn't feel like we've had a game this year where everything was clicking. We've played well at times offensively and defensively we've had moments, but not where everything came together at the same time," BHS coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "Tonight, from top to bottom, our kids competed and executed. In terms of a complete effort, this was the best we've played."
Of the four Demons in double figures, two started -- Eaglestaff and Logan Schaubert (17 points) -- and two came off the bench -- Cole Jahner (11) and Carter Sims (10).
"At the start of the game Gunner (Swanson) and I were getting face-guarded and we weren't getting the looks we wanted," Eaglestaff said. "But we trust our teammates and those guys just kept hitting shots and making plays. When we're moving the ball like that and getting everybody involved, we're tough to stop."
Max Tschosik (8) and Swanson (7) combined for 15 points.
"Last year with our 2020 team, you never knew which guy was going to lead us or who was going to be in double figures. A big part of that is building trust to know that if I give the basketball up, it doesn't mean I won't get it back," Wilhelm said. "That's where we want to get with this group and tonight was a step in the right direction."
Wilhelm was equally pleased with his team's energy.
"Tuesday, we didn't play with the type of energy we need to play with to be successful," Wilhelm said. "We're asking guys to play in short shifts and if we're not going to play with energy, then there's no point in playing like that.
"Tonight, I thought we fed off the crowd, fed off the bench and the energy in the gym."
Century struggled to get on track. Leading scorer Ian Ely was held to four points, 12 under his average and 6-foot-9 sophomore Ryan Erikson was saddled with foul trouble early. Erikson was held to 8 points, seven under his average. Anthony Doppler led the Patriots with 17 points. Isaiah Schafer, a freshman, scored 13 off the bench for Century, which travels to Dickinson on Tuesday.
"Century's a good team. They've got a ton of talent and obviously their size is a real challenge," Wilhelm said. "One of the big keys to the game tonight was how we battled on the glass. I thought we had a fantastic effort rebounding the basketball from everybody."
Eaglestaff said getting a win in Century's gym is always sweet, but much work remains. BHS hosts third-ranked Minot on Tuesday.
"Century's a great team. Got a ton of respect for them, so it's a big win for us for sure," he said. "We just have to keep playing with this kind of energy every game and don't slack off."
