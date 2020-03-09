Defense carries Standing Rock to upset win

Much to the Standing Rock basketball team's delight, three-point baskets and turnover-inducing defense have the potential to turn games around.

After falling victim to the Warriors, 48-43, in Monday's Region 5 tournament quarterfinals, Washburn can bear mute testimony to that fact.

Four treys, the first two by Xander Vetter and the next two by Dallas Crow Ghost, kept Standing Rock afloat in the final nine minutes.

Two backcourt steals and layups by Dayne Abbey and Crow Ghost in the final 61 seconds turned defeat into victory for the Warriors. With Standing Rock in a full-court press, the two takeaway-layups produced a 46-43 lead with 53 seconds to play.

For 31 minutes the game was up for grabs. Washburn's biggest lead was seven points in the first period. Standing Rock had a short-lived 42-36 lead with 2:52 to play.

That advantage melted in a little over a minute. Unanswered baskets by the Cardinals' Dylan Williams, Karter Hansen and Turner Grumbo, and a 1-for-2 effort at the free-throw line put Washburn up 43-42 with 1:25 remaining.

The constant ebb and flow of the game notwithstanding, Abbey, a junior forward, never doubted the Warriors would upset the District 10-champion Cardinals.