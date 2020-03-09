Defense carries Standing Rock to upset win

Much to the Standing Rock basketball team's delight, three-point baskets and turnover-inducing defense have the potential to turn games around.
After falling victim to the Warriors, 48-43, in Monday's Region 5 tournament quarterfinals, Washburn can bear mute testimony to that fact.
Four treys, the first two by Xander Vetter and the next two by Dallas Crow Ghost, kept Standing Rock afloat in the final nine minutes.
Two backcourt steals and layups by Dayne Abbey and Crow Ghost in the final 61 seconds turned defeat into victory for the Warriors. With Standing Rock in a full-court press, the two takeaway-layups produced a 46-43 lead with 53 seconds to play.
For 31 minutes the game was up for grabs. Washburn's biggest lead was seven points in the first period. Standing Rock had a short-lived 42-36 lead with 2:52 to play.
That advantage melted in a little over a minute. Unanswered baskets by the Cardinals' Dylan Williams, Karter Hansen and Turner Grumbo, and a 1-for-2 effort at the free-throw line put Washburn up 43-42 with 1:25 remaining.
The constant ebb and flow of the game notwithstanding, Abbey, a junior forward, never doubted the Warriors would upset the District 10-champion Cardinals.
"I knew our team would come out tough. We had a goal (a state tournament berth) we wanted to reach," Abbey said.
The Warriors, now 7-15, are a step closer to achieving that goal. The bitter loss ends Washburn's season at 13-10.
"We had a one-point lead and the ball with 85 seconds left," Washburn head coach Jeff Brandt observed. "But give (Standing Rock) credit. They hit some big threes."
Matthew Leidholm, Washburn's senior starting guard, left with an injury to his left leg in the middle of the first quarter and never returned.
That might well have been a factor in the Cardinals' 25 turnovers against Standing Rock's aggressive man-to-man defense.
"He's our primary ballhandler, so it hurt, but, still, we should have been able to handle the press," Brandt said.
Turnovers were a factor for both teams. Standing Rock let the ball get away 19 times. But the Warriors played hard-nosed defense, enabling them to score 20 points off turnovers.
Brandt said the Cardinals have faced man-to-man teams this season, but nothing quite like Standing Rock.
"Maybe not anyone as scrappy," he noted. "I thought we were prepared for it, but (Standing Rock) played really hard and executed their game plan really well."
Abbey pointed to intangibles as a factor in Standing Rock's 3-1 postseason tournament record.
"Our chemistry is way better than it was at the start of the season. We all trust each other now," he said.
Standing Rock head coach Lee Vetter said all the work his team has put into defense this season is beginning to bear fruit.
"We've worked at it all year. Fouls ruined us in a few games, but at tournament time we've played good defense. We kept (Washburn) down, which helped us, big-time."
Vetter said there's a matter of confidence, as well.
"There's a little touch of belief now, so we can go on from here," he observed.
Standing Rock's next hurdle is Flasher, a 52-50 winner over Underwood in Monday's late quarterfinal. Flasher advances to tonight's 7:45 semifinal with a 15-7 record.