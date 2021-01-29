Defense carries CHS girls past Watford City

When a team scores over 16 points under its season's average, there could be trouble brewing.
Not so with the Century girls basketball team, which is leading the West Region in offense AND defense.
Century entered Friday's game at the CHS Olson gym averaging 82.2 points, 17.5 more than the visitor, Watford City. Yet the Patriots didn't force the tempo, but won 66-52 while essentially playing the Wolves' game.
The victory bolstered the Patriots' No. 1 position in the West Region standings at 11-0. The second-place Wolves dipped to 11-2 with both losses to Century.
"We like to get out and run. But when teams take that away like Watford City did tonight with its transition defense we're able to get some things done in the half-court," CHS head coach Ron Metz said. "Our girls who can score in a transition game are good in the half-court, too."
And then there's the defense. After opening a 38-26 halftime lead, the Patriots essentially played the Wolves even the final 18 minutes. While Century was shooting a hum-drum 35 percent after intermission, the CHS defense limited third-ranked Watford City to six field goals and 29 percent. Five of the six Wolf field goals were 3-pointers.
Century pressed sparingly during the game, and Watford City went to aggressive full-court defense only in the closing three minutes.
Yet the Patriots appeared to be perfectly comfortable in the half-court game, especially in the first half.
After some preliminary give-and-take skirmishing in the early going, Century took a permanent lead four and one-half minutes into the game.
Sophomore Logan Nissley broke a 9-9 tie with a 3-pointer, igniting a 13-2 CHS run that made it 22-11 with 8:35 in the books. Five different players contributed to that telling Century burst, senior Julia Fitterer leading the way with four points.
Watford City drew no closer than seven points the rest of the way. Century opened three different 15-point leads, all in the second half.
Fitterer, a 5-foot-10 senior, precisely matched her scoring average with 17 points, but had a rough night shooting, sinking seven of 19 shots. But when the shots weren't falling she contributed by doing the grunt work.
"I didn't shoot very well tonight. I just wanted to stay locked in on the defensive end and crash the boards," she said.
With a 12-point halftime lead, the Patriots elected to back off a bit on the offensive end in the second half.
"At halftime we really talked about being selective with our shots," Fitterer said. "Keep shooting but be a little more picky about what you put up."
Century connected on 15 of 33 shots for 45 percent the first half and tailed off to 9-for-26 in the second half for 35 percent. Watford City went 10-for-25 (40 percent) in the first half and just 6-for-21 after the break for 29 percent.
"They're a good defensive team, and we knew it would be tough to score. It was huge for us to make them have tough possessions," Metz noted.
Nissley, a 5-10 sophomore, was the game's leading scorer with 20 points. She grabbed six rebounds. She and Fitterer were the only two of Century's eight scorers to reach double figures.
Madison Spacher, a 5-11 junior, paced the Wolves with 19 points. Ashley Holen, a 5-10 senior, and Emma Mogen, a 5-8 senior, added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Holen snared eight rebounds, but 5-7 senior Hayley Ogle led the way on the boards, pulling down nine caroms.
Watford City's only scorers were the starting five. As a result, Century built a 13-0 advantage in points off the bench.
The Wolves carved out a 37-32 rebounding edge, but more than dissipated that edge with 25 turnovers. Century was charged with 14 floor errors.
Century won 60-55 at Watford City to open the season, so Fitterer expected the Patriots to have their hands full on Friday.
"This was a really good matchup. We try not to make it bigger than it is, but we obviously wanted to win the game," she said.
Metz provided the same perspective.
"This is game 11 on our schedule. It's important because we now have a two-game lead on them. ... Potential (tournament) seedings is probably the most important thing about getting the win tonight," he said.
Both teams play again today. Watford City visits Bismarck High School at 2 p.m. Century travels to Williston for a 4 p.m. game.