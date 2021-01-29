Defense carries CHS girls past Watford City

Century connected on 15 of 33 shots for 45 percent the first half and tailed off to 9-for-26 in the second half for 35 percent. Watford City went 10-for-25 (40 percent) in the first half and just 6-for-21 after the break for 29 percent.

"They're a good defensive team, and we knew it would be tough to score. It was huge for us to make them have tough possessions," Metz noted.

Nissley, a 5-10 sophomore, was the game's leading scorer with 20 points. She grabbed six rebounds. She and Fitterer were the only two of Century's eight scorers to reach double figures.

Madison Spacher, a 5-11 junior, paced the Wolves with 19 points. Ashley Holen, a 5-10 senior, and Emma Mogen, a 5-8 senior, added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Holen snared eight rebounds, but 5-7 senior Hayley Ogle led the way on the boards, pulling down nine caroms.

Watford City's only scorers were the starting five. As a result, Century built a 13-0 advantage in points off the bench.

The Wolves carved out a 37-32 rebounding edge, but more than dissipated that edge with 25 turnovers. Century was charged with 14 floor errors.

Century won 60-55 at Watford City to open the season, so Fitterer expected the Patriots to have their hands full on Friday.