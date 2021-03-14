Defense carries Century to state Class A girls title

Century's final game was not perfect, but its season was.
The Patriots polished off a 25-0 record by holding Fargo Davies to its lowest-scoring game of the season in a 58-47 victory in the state Class A championship game on Sunday. Both teams had more turnovers than baskets, but in the end it was the seventh state championship for Century in girls basketball, and sixth under head coach Ron Metz.
The 58 points for Century also was a season-low, but the Patriots led by double figures for the entire second half.
"This is the way championship games are when two teams are out there battling their hearts out," Metz said. "It's tough to have much flow when there's so much on the line and both teams are really going after each other."
Century has won the last three state Class A titles, although not in succession, technically. Last year's state championship game was canceled before Devils Lake and Fargo Shanley could play it.
Century's six seniors -- MaKayla Anderson, Julia Fitterer, Jocelyn Julson, Ashton Kinnebrew, Megan Klein and Gabby Rush -- went out champions. All six scored in Sunday's victory and made additional key contribution's such as Anderson's four steals and Fitterer's two blocked shots in a game where defense reigned supreme.
Kinnebrew, Century's versatile two-way standout, scored 12 points despite a banged up shooting thumb.
"It feels amazing. For us six seniors it's a perfect way for the season to end," Kinnebrew said. "We played our hearts out."
Davies led 13-9 on a 3-pointer by Taylor Safranski midway through the first half as points were hard to produce. Julia Fitterer and Kinnebrew answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to put Century back in front.
Davies stayed close until Anderson hit a jumper in the lane and Abby Fletcher splashed an angle 3-ball to give Century a 28-19 lead 3 minutes before halftime.
"We had some girls hit some big shots late in the first half and that gave us some momentum," Metz said. "It was never comfortable, though. Davies plays great defense. You have to grind out possessions and I thought we were able to do that enough today."
Century had 21 turnovers to 18 field goals. Davies finished 15-for-55 with 17 turnovers. Both teams were whistled for 21 fouls.
Prior to the state tournament, Davies had not scored fewer than 60 points in a game, but were held under that number twice in three games at the Bismarck Event Center.
"Century's defense is really good. We weren't able to start our offense and get into any kind of rhythm," Davies coach Tonah Safranski said. "When the ball doesn't go in, that makes it tough. But I'm really proud of our girls. We played really hard. We didn't give up a lot of easy baskets to them I thought, but offensively, we just couldn't get many shots to drop."
Safranski tried. She played 15 different girls in the school's first ever trip to the championship game.
"You don't get here every day, unless you're Century," Safranski joked. "It's an experience and all the kids deserve it. I'm super proud of all the girls. They worked really hard to get here."
Taylor Fey led the Eagles (24-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Ryleigh Wacha added nine points before fouling out.
Logan Nissley led all scorers in the game with 18 points. Century's star sophomore also grabbed 11 rebounds and had two steals.
Julson pulled down nine rebounds to go with her four points.
In the Century locker room, chasing perfection was never part of the conversation.
"We didn't talk about it, honestly," Kinnebrew said. "It was all about going 1-0 every game. Now that we're here and we did it, yeah, it's pretty cool. We'll remember this forever."
Century's win on Sunday was the sixth state championship for the school during the 2020-21 school year. CHS teams won titles in boys cross country, boys soccer, football, girls swimming and volleyball in the fall.
Add girls basketball to that list.
"It's a tremendous accomplishment for these girls," Metz said. "Having to follow all of the protocols for COVID just to get to play. Having the target on our back for being undefeated and for being Century, it's not easy. But these kids were committed to each other and they worked really hard. It's a special, special group. They're great examples of what Patriots are."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com