Defense carries Century to state Class A girls title, perfect 26-0 season

Safranski tried. She played 15 different girls in the school's first ever trip to the championship game.

"You don't get here every day, unless you're Century," Safranski joked. "It's an experience and all the kids deserve it. I'm super proud of all the girls. They worked really hard to get here."

Taylor Fey led the Eagles (24-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Ryleigh Wacha added nine points before fouling out.

Logan Nissley led all scorers in the game with 18 points. Century's star sophomore also grabbed 11 rebounds and had two steals.

Julson pulled down nine rebounds to go with her four points.

In the Century locker room, chasing perfection was never part of the conversation.

"We didn't talk about it, honestly," Kinnebrew said. "It was all about going 1-0 every game. Now that we're here and we did it, yeah, it's pretty cool. We'll remember this forever."

Century's win on Sunday was the sixth state championship for the school during the 2020-21 school year. CHS teams won titles in boys cross country, boys soccer, football, girls swimming and volleyball in the fall.

Add girls basketball to that list.

"It's a tremendous accomplishment for these girls," Metz said. "Having to follow all of the protocols for COVID just to get to play. Having the target on our back for being undefeated and for being Century, it's not easy. But these kids were committed to each other and they worked really hard. It's a special, special group. They're great examples of what Patriots are."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

