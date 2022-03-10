Defending champion Packers roll past Demons

The final game of the opening round at the state Class A boys’ basketball tournament on Thursday was more than just a case of déjà vu. It was all too real for the Bismarck Demons.

For the second straight year, the West Fargo Packers rolled into the Bismarck Event Center and bounced the Demons from title contention in the first round.

This time, the defending state champions stymied Bismarck’s high-scoring offense en route to an 87-64 win that set up tonight’s semifinal showdown against Fargo Davies.

Foday Sheriff scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Packers, who are are gunning for a second consecutive title for the second time, having accomplished that feat once before in 1991-1992. Those titles were both won in Bismarck as well.

Bismarck had just 20 at halftime and trailed 40-20. It shot just 23 percent from the field. The Demons haven’t won a state title since 2010. They will play Bismarck Century in today’s loser-out round.

West Fargo coach Adam Palczewski said he never dreamed of holding the Demons to 20 points in a half.

“That would obviously have been a pipe dream most of the time,” Palczewski said. “My kids executed the game plan to perfection and they played so hard because they want to win every game.”

Sheriff had a lot of help. Parker Nelson and Nick Carlson each tossed in 15 points and Carlson had 13 rebounds, helping the Packers to a 49-34 advantage. Carson Hegerle had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Defensively, West Fargo put the clamps on Treysen Eaglestaff in the first half, which turned out to be the key to the game.

“We knew Treysen would get his points, we just wanted to make it hard on him,” Palczewski said. “He was 11-for-28, so he had to work hard for his points. And we had to rebound. They got almost no second-chance points, which was huge.”

Eaglestaff finished with a game-high 31 points, right at his average. He was the only Bismarck player in double figures.

West Fargo took the excitement out of it early by running out to a 20-point lead in the first half. Bismarck’s high-octane offense ran out of fuel early, scoring just 20 points and shooting 23 percent in the first half.

The Demons came in averaging 91 points a game and had scored as many as 134 points in a game this season. That team was nowhere to be found, especially in the first half. The Packers handled the BHS pressure that often brings teams to their knees. By halftime, the Packers had a 6-0 lead in points off turnovers, and for the game, they ended up tied with 14 points each.

West Fargo scored on its first two possessions of the game and was off and running. The Demons, meanwhile, missed their first five shots and didn’t get on the scoreboard until Eaglestaff made a 3-pointer with 14:47 left in the half.

The second half was more of the same until the West Fargo lead reached 31 points.

Eaglestaff found his shot and the Demons came back, cutting their deficit from 31 points with 13:11 to play to 13 with 5:18 left. But they got no closer.

The Packers shot 50 percent from the floor and had 16 turnovers, just like the Demons.

“I actually think we’ve played at a faster pace than they did most of the season, so we were ready for them. We’re the hardest matchup for them," Palczewski said.

