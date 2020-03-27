Coronavirus outbreak scary situation for U-Mary's Neumann

“My wife’s going crazy, saying ‘you’ve got to get home and quarantine because you can’t get this. You’re on a college campus and we can’t have you going down,'" Neumann said. “It’s been a personal struggle balancing the needs of my players and my family.”

Even former U-Mary coach Fred Fridley, who Neumann assisted before becoming head coach, advised him to get home.

“He was giving me a little heads up at State A, asking me ‘what the hell are you doing here. This thing’s going to go crazy, you got to get outta here.’”

Neumann’s health took a turn for the worse about 10 years ago on a road trip with Fridley and the Marauders. In August of that year he was hospitalized for a month, spending his third anniversary in a hospital bed.

Neumann and his wife celebrated the news they were going to have a baby.

“Later that night, I ended up in the ER. The following week I was in the hospital. I spent my third anniversary there,” he said.

Neumann weighed 180 pounds when he went into the hospital and came out at 119.