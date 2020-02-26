College Basketball Roundup: U-Mary men's season ends, United Tribes' teams advance
Upper Iowa outscored the University of Mary 42-26 in the second half en route to an 80-64 Northern Sun playoff victory in Fayette, Iowa on Wednesday night.

The Marauders’ season ended with a record of 12-17.

The game was tied 38-all at halftime before the Peacocks controlled the second half.

Matt Kreklow topped the Marauders with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. In his final game for the Marauders, Jaylan White had 10 points and five assists. Wyatt Carr and Trever Kaiser had nine points each for U-Mary.

Lucas Duax led the Peacocks with 18 points. Joe Smoldt added 17.

UNITED TRIBES SWEEPS

United Tribes swept Dakota College-Bottineau in semifinal action of the NJCAA Division II Region XIII tournament in Bismarck.

Cecelio Montgomery nailed seven 3-pointers for the Thunderbirds en route to 27 points in the victory. Montgomery also dished out nine assists.

Nick Jiles had 23 points in the win. Tate Bear followed with 18 and Tyree Florence-Patton totaled 17 points and seven rebounds as the Thunderbirds improved to 16-12 on the season.

In the women’s game, Karissa DuShane poured in 31 points to lead the Thunderbirds to a 100-83 win over Bottineau.

Kierra Johnson added 23 points in the win. Hannah Golus posted a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

United Tribes scored 32 points in the opening quarter.

