Class B girls rout Class A for Lions All-Star sweep

FARGO — The North Dakota Class B Girls All-Stars earned a series sweep of the Class A All-Stars with a 90-67 win in the second game of the 46th annual Lions All-Star Basketball Games series on Tuesday at Fargo Davies High School.

Kindred’s Abby Duchscherer and Richland's Megan Roob led Class B scorers. Duchscherer finished with 17 points and Roob finished with 16, including four 3-pointers.

Roob said the series was a memorable one, especially when getting to play with some familiar faces and the team is shooting lights out.

“It’s really special because I did get to play with three other people from my region,” Roob said.

“It’s just super cool to come out as one, make memories, and just come out and play our best ball.”

The Class B All-Stars grabbed the lead early in the first half and took off with it, leading 47-31 at halftime. Roob and Duchscherer both scored eight points.

Fargo Davies’ Marissa Burian led the charge for Class A, scoring 11 in the first half.

Class B head coach Sam Brandt said it’s hard to get technical with play calls in the series, but the team played extremely well with the limited preparation time.

“You can’t do a whole lot in four practices,” Brandt said. “To do a lot of sets and draw a lot of things and expect 12 kids to remember it. It’s just more about getting your spacing and working off each other and these kids blew my expectations out of the water. This team is any coach's dream.”

Brandt, head coach at Kindred High School, had the chance to coach some of her former players one last time. Vikings Duchscherer, Terryn Johnson, and Tina Freier all played for Class B.

Despite the lack of preparation time, the energy level at practice was relatively high, which was a wake up call, Roob said.

“It was really intense,” Roob said. “We all were taken by surprise a little bit, but that’s exactly how we wanted to play. We wanted to play intense, we wanted to play fast and that’s exactly what we did.”

The Class A All-Stars started to heat up in the second half with Annie Nabwe making plays all over the floor. She finished the half scoring eight points.

Despite the surge by Class A, Brandt and her team were anything but done. Duchscherer and Roob continued her scoring tear, putting up 17 points combined. Johnson had six points in the half and Langdon’s Morgan Freije had six.

Class A coach Jason Schwarz has been involved in the Lions games three separate times with three different teams. He started coaching the Class B boys, then the Class B girls, and, for the first time this year, the Class A girls.

Getting to meet new players and coaches his teams have competed against is one of the best aspects of being involved in the event, he said.

“Just to get to know the kids that you play against,” said Schwarz. “Get to know another coach that you’ve coached against. You get to know them on a personal level, so you get to spend a lot of personal time together and that’s kind of cool.”

Roob said the coming together of players from all over North Dakota make it a unique event.

“I think just the fact that you come together with your biggest rivals,” Roob said. “Then you’re passing the ball and being the best of teammates and it only takes a couple of days to get that bond.”