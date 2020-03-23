Class B girls all-state team laden with returnees

Hove averaged 17.4 points for Trenton with 9.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game. She finished her high school career with 1,715 points, 921 rebounds, 1,038 assists and 717 steals.

Hughes led Thompson with a scoring average of 21 points. She averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.3 steals.

Oase averaged in double figures in scoring and rebounding. She was credited with 17.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per outing, to go with 2.3 steals and 2.6 blocks. She shot 54.1 percent from the floor.

Ronningen maintained an 18.1 scoring average for the champion Cardinals, running her career total to 2,115 points. She averaged 5.7 rebounds while pushing her career total to 1,142. She also contributed 3.6 steals and 3.8 assists per game.

Five athletes return to the 10-girl second team. They are 5-7 senior Leah Feland of Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood; 5-4 senior Ellie Holen of LaMoure-Litchville-Montpelier; 5-11 junior Abbey Kubas of Dickinson Trinity; 5-9 sophomore Megan Roob of Richland, and 5-7 junior Carlee Sieben of Grafton. Madelyn Schmidt, a 5-5 junior from Kidder County, a first-team choice in 2019, is also on the second team.

Others earning second-team status are 5-11 senior Coral Alt of Flasher; 5-9 junior Isabelle Boyer of Grant County; 6-2 sophomore Terryn Johnson of Kindred; 6-0 Daysha Serdahl of Mandaree, and 5-10 senior Taysha Snyder of Underwood.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.