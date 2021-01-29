Class A state basketball tournament championship games will be played on a Sunday

Class A state basketball champions will raise their trophies on a Sunday this season.

Under a new plan approved by the North Dakota High School Activities Association on Friday, the Class A state basketball tournament will be spread over four days at the Bismarck Event Center March 11-14.

Under the updated plan, boys quarterfinal games will be played on Thursday, March 11. Girls quarterfinals will be played on Friday, March 12. All four semifinal games will be played on Saturday, March 13. Game times are 1, 3, 6 and 8 p.m.

The championship games will be played on Sunday, March 14, beginning at 1 p.m.

As for the West Region basketball tournament, higher-seeded teams will host the quarterfinals (March 2) and semifinals (March 4). Four state qualifiers and both championship games will be held at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, March 6.

Last season’s state tournament was canceled on the Friday of state tournament weekend in Fargo.

Class B postseason tournaments also are firming up. Both state tournaments for boys and girls will be played at the Minot State Dome.