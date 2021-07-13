Class A completes sweep of Lions All-Star games

WEST FARGO — Nerves are usually an issue for athletes the first night of a competition. The Lions girls basketball All-Stars felt the effects on Day 2.
The Class A team, which scored with relative ease and won by 21 in Game 1 on Monday, had a rough time getting rolling Tuesday before righting itself in the second half and winning 66-50 over Class B at West Fargo High School.
"We were all too excited," said Fargo Shanley's Mo Hakim, who scored 11 points. "For some, it's our last game. We got closer the last five days and knowing it was our last game of two, it was pretty emotional."
Points and shots were tough to come by for both squads, and Class B, which gave up 75 points on Monday, clamped down from the opening tip. Five minutes in, the teams were tied 11-11. Class A stretched the lead to nine with 4:43 left in the first, but it was a five-point game, 29-24, at the break.
"Defensively, (Class B) played with a lot more intensity and it kind of threw us off, got us out of sorts," said Class A head coach Ron Metz, who retired this spring after 14 years as head coach at Bismarck Century and 33 years overall. "But they're great athletes. Keep it simple, give them some (guidance) and let them go out and play."
It came together in the second half. Class B's Carlee Sieben, of Grafton, converted a three-point play with about four minutes to play made it 56-48, but Class A's Jailyn Martinson, of Devils Lake, banked in a jumper and Jilee Golus hit a layup to make it a 12-point game with about two minutes left.
"We were all excited coming off a fun competition the first day," said Golus, a Bismarck High School graduate who will compete in cross country and track at Hastings (Neb.) College this fall. "We kind of got the jitters out, kind of got moving. It's hard when shots aren't falling right away but you have to just keep playing as a team, share the ball and keep moving. That's what we did."
CLASS A 98, CLASS B 89
Future Lions All-Star Games players and coaches who want their games to truly be all-star games, they would do well to follow the template created by the 2021 Class A and Class B boys teams Tuesday at West Fargo High School.
The game had everything but a buzzer-beater: Fast pace, lots of points, great individual performances and a close game to the end, with Class A reprising its Game 1 performance in a 98-89 win.
"I was a great game," said West Fargo Sheyenne's Jacksen Moni, who scored 18 points for Class A. "They made runs, we made runs so it was a pretty close game all the way. They're (Class B) a great team."
Unlike Monday, when Class A led by 31 points in the first half before Class B rallied but lost by 13, Tuesday's game was even from the start. With the score 27-27 with about five minutes left in the first half, West Fargo's Carter Birrenkott hit a couple buckets and xxx Owen Hektner drilled a three and Class A led 37-27 with 3:06 to go. They upped the lead to 48-34 at half.
But Class B scratched back time and again in the second half and it wasn't until Moni scored on spin move in the paint, drew a foul and made the foul shot could Class A breath easy, ahead 97-87 with 46 seconds left.
"The momentum from the second half in the first game carried into this game," said Jace Crockett of Northern Cass and Jamestown commit who led Class B with 21 points. "They kind of shot the lights out in the first half last night and we were kind of shell shocked. But we made some adjustments at halftime, played better in the second half and carried that into tonight."
Class A head coach Adam Palzewski wasn't surprised by the performances of both teams, given what he's seen the last two nights.
"Our kids probably played harder, for a full game, than we did (Monday)," said Palzewski, who coached his first All-Star series. "We have some kids who are winners and grinders and they pulled it out in a tough one."