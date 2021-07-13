Class A completes sweep of Lions All-Star games

WEST FARGO — Nerves are usually an issue for athletes the first night of a competition. The Lions girls basketball All-Stars felt the effects on Day 2.

The Class A team, which scored with relative ease and won by 21 in Game 1 on Monday, had a rough time getting rolling Tuesday before righting itself in the second half and winning 66-50 over Class B at West Fargo High School.

"We were all too excited," said Fargo Shanley's Mo Hakim, who scored 11 points. "For some, it's our last game. We got closer the last five days and knowing it was our last game of two, it was pretty emotional."

Points and shots were tough to come by for both squads, and Class B, which gave up 75 points on Monday, clamped down from the opening tip. Five minutes in, the teams were tied 11-11. Class A stretched the lead to nine with 4:43 left in the first, but it was a five-point game, 29-24, at the break.

"Defensively, (Class B) played with a lot more intensity and it kind of threw us off, got us out of sorts," said Class A head coach Ron Metz, who retired this spring after 14 years as head coach at Bismarck Century and 33 years overall. "But they're great athletes. Keep it simple, give them some (guidance) and let them go out and play."