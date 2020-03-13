Class A basketball state tournament and Class B boys state tournament suspended

The North Dakota High School Activities Association has suspended all remaining 2020 winter postseason tournaments, including the Class A state basketball tournament in Fargo and next week’s Class B boys state basketball tournament in Bismarck.

The decision was made after President Donald Trump on Friday declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.

The decision by the NDHSAA includes all practices and game contests for the remainder of the winter season. Additionally, all fine arts and spring season activities have been suspended indefinitely.

The association will announce a refund process for the Class B tournament at a later time. Last year's three-day attendance figure for the Class B boys tournament was nearly 31,000. North Dakotans have been urged to avoid large crowds.

The Class A boys and girls tournaments began Thursday at various venues in Fargo and were to run through Saturday. Tournament officials said they were taking precautions such as ensuring bathrooms were equipped with soap and hand sanitizer if available. State officials recommended that people at high risk for coronavirus not attend the tournaments but instead watch them on TV.