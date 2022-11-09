 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Century's Nissley signs letter of intent with Nebraska

LN photo

Century's Logan Nissley, seated, with her mother Ashley, left, brother Garrett, 15, and father Brad, signed her national letter of intent to attend Nebraska and play basketball for the Cornhuskers on Wednesday.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Century's Logan Nissley signed her national letter of intent to attend Nebraska and play basketball for the Cornhuskers on Wednesday.

A two-time all-state selection, the 6-foot senior averaged 22 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.3 assists per game last season for the Patriots. 

Century high senior Logan Nissely was celebrated by classmates at a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon as she signed a national letter of intent to commit to play basketball at the University of Nebraska.
