Century's Nissley signs letter of intent with Nebraska TRIBUNE SPORTS STAFF Nov 9, 2022 13 min ago 0 Century's Logan Nissley, seated, with her mother Ashley, left, brother Garrett, 15, and father Brad, signed her national letter of intent to attend Nebraska and play basketball for the Cornhuskers on Wednesday. TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRIBUNE SPORTS STAFF Century's Logan Nissley signed her national letter of intent to attend Nebraska and play basketball for the Cornhuskers on Wednesday. A two-time all-state selection, the 6-foot senior averaged 22 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.3 assists per game last season for the Patriots. Century high senior Logan Nissely was celebrated by classmates at a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon as she signed a national letter of intent to commit to play basketball at the University of Nebraska. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Logan Nissley Ashley Brad Nebraska Basketball Sport Loi Rebound Letter Of Intent Garrett Assist Steal Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marauders start season with high expectations There is no way the University of Mary women’s basketball team is going 14-16 again this year. No way. That’s the assertion of head coach Rick… Marauders open season with 'weird' roster As the clock counts down toward the start of the college men’s basketball season at the University of Mary on Friday, second-year head coach J… Jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner moved to penal colony in Russia "We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination," said attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov. Get updates as we learn more. Arizona's Ware out for the season after knee surgery Arizona forward Lauren Ware will miss the 2022-23 season with a right knee injury, leaving the 19th-ranked Wildcats without a key frontcourt reserve. Hot third quarter leads Marauders over Saints As season openers go, Sunday’s University of Mary women’s basketball season opener against St. Scholastica at McDowell Activity Center was abo… Returning to Bismarck was a no-brainer for Mystics' coach Rice For Kevin Rice, returning to Bismarck was a no-brainer. Mystics prepare for unknown When entering a basketball season, there's generally an idea as to which teams may be good and which teams may struggle. Hurlburt making big jump from Class B to D-I Joe Hurlburt gets a good look at the Rocky Mountains pretty much every day. In a way, it's symbolic of the challenge he faces. Tribes starts fast with win over NHSC Superior firepower left no doubt about the final result for United Tribes Tuesday night, but head coach Pete Conway was pleased with how his t… United Tribes starts season with high expectations Minutes will not be easy to come by for United Tribes men's basketball team this season. Watch Now: Related Video Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill on track to break NFL records Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill on track to break NFL records Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 10 NFL picks Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 10 NFL picks Warriors make NBA history in a bad way Warriors make NBA history in a bad way