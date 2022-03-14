Century's Nissley commits to Nebraska

Logan Nissley got her first letter from a Division I school the summer before her eighth-grade year.

There have been many more since from all over the country.

On Monday, the Century High star committed to Nebraska over a handful of other NCAA-tournament bound universities.

Arizona State, Gonzaga, Iowa, Minnesota and Utah also were finalists, but the Cornhuskers, who face Gonzaga in the first round Friday in Louisville, won out.

"It just felt like home," Nissley said. "Coach Amy (Williams) and the other coaches were really easy to talk to. It just comes down to where you feel most comfortable."

Nissley, a 6-footer with guard skills, averaged 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game this past season for the Patriots, who were 24-0 before falling to Minot in the state Class A championship game on Saturday. Earlier in the season, Nissley surpassed 1,000 career points.

Also one of the top volleyball players in the state, basketball is her first love.

"Yeah, for as long as I can remember," she said. "You start out with a goal and try to work as hard as you can, so when it happens, it's exciting."

It's no accident, said her coach at Century.

"She's pretty relentless in the amount of work she puts in. When she's in the gym, she's getting things done," Nate Welstad said. "She knows how to improve her skills and every time she steps on the court, she does so with a purpose. Her dad (Brad) has put in a million hours with her in the gym."

Nissley's natural ability, the stuff you can't teach, is obvious.

"I don't think I've ever coached anybody that understands the small details like she does. Her basketball IQ is extremely high," Welstad said. "The game moves slower for her than everyone else."

Nissley's numbers have always come within the framework of the offense. She was second on the Patriots in assists this season after leading the team the previous year.

That, too, Welstad said, is part of her DNA.

"Ask her to do anything, and she'll do it," Welstad said. "I've known her since she was a little girl taking the court. She's grown up to be a phenomenal person."

This past season, Nissley was incredibly efficient. She made 61 percent of her twos and 45 percent from three-point range.

"I've always just loved going to the gym. Whether it's for practice or at 5:30 or 6 in the morning," she said. "It's never felt like work."

This summer, she'll continue playing for Minnesota-based AAU power North Tartan. After Saturday's stinging loss, there's no lack of motivation.

"Saturday sucked," Nissley said. "A lot of people have been telling us how good of a game it was, but yeah, we much rather would have won."

