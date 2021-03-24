Century's Metz retires after leading Patriots to sixth state Class A girls title

"We were really happy with how things turned out," he said. "It was a special team, both on and off the court."

Metz took over for Jim Jeske in 2006-07. Prior to that, he spent one year coaching seventh-graders at Simle Middle School in Bismarck and also assisted head coach Steve Meier and the Bismarck High girls program. Before moving to Bismarck, he coached in Upham and Lemmon, South Dakota.

"When I got the job, the program was in great shape," Metz said. "Like Mr. (Jim) Haussler said, 'you're taking over a great program from a very well-liked coach.'"

Under Metz, the program reached even greater heights.

"He's taken a good program and elevated it to an even higher level in terms of the success they've had," Lervick said. "It's not going to be easy to fill those shoes."

Stepping away was not an easy decision for Metz, but one he felt he needed to make.

"It comes down to personal and family things I need to do a better job with," Metz said. "I made a personal assessment at the end of each season. (I) wanted to dive in real hard one last year because that's what the kids deserve, that's what the program deserves. And a credit to our kids, we were able to have a very successful season."