Century's Metz retires after leading Patriots to sixth state Class A girls title

Century's girls basketball team held its season-ending banquet on Sunday. The focus was on the team. Just as Ron Metz always wanted it.
Metz, who led the Patriots to six state championships in his 14 seasons as head coach, knew he was retiring, but nobody else did. Ben Lervick, athletic director at Century High, didn't find out until Monday.
"He didn't say anything," Lervick said. "He wanted the banquet to be about the kids."
It always was for Metz, whose retirement was announced by Century on Wednesday.
The 55-year-old Metz, who teaches science at Century High, will remain in that role. He steps away from the girls basketball program after winning 310 of the 360 games he coached, including state championships in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Metz originally had planned to retire after last season, but opted for one more year following the odd pandemic-related ending to 2020.
"I'd been thinking about it the last couple of years about maybe (2019-20) would be my final season," he said. "The way the season ended it didn't feel like there was closure there."
Metz's last season turned out to be among the best ever anywhere. Century went 26-0, winning by more than 35 points per game.
"We were really happy with how things turned out," he said. "It was a special team, both on and off the court."
Metz took over for Jim Jeske in 2006-07. Prior to that, he spent one year coaching seventh-graders at Simle Middle School in Bismarck and also assisted head coach Steve Meier and the Bismarck High girls program. Before moving to Bismarck, he coached in Upham and Lemmon, South Dakota.
"When I got the job, the program was in great shape," Metz said. "Like Mr. (Jim) Haussler said, 'you're taking over a great program from a very well-liked coach.'"
Under Metz, the program reached even greater heights.
"He's taken a good program and elevated it to an even higher level in terms of the success they've had," Lervick said. "It's not going to be easy to fill those shoes."
Stepping away was not an easy decision for Metz, but one he felt he needed to make.
"It comes down to personal and family things I need to do a better job with," Metz said. "I made a personal assessment at the end of each season. (I) wanted to dive in real hard one last year because that's what the kids deserve, that's what the program deserves. And a credit to our kids, we were able to have a very successful season."
Originally from Carson, Metz's overall coaching record is 423-118. At Century, the Patriots played in the West Region tournament championship game in each of the last 13 seasons.
There was no secret formula, no secret sauce to the program's success.
"Creating an atmosphere where the kids knew that they had to work, but also make it fun," Metz said. "Obviously, you want to have success, but it's important to help your kids beyond basketball. Sports are great, but they end. You want kids to be ready for what comes next in life. I think that's important."
Lervick is hoping to have a new coach in place soon with summer camps and team activities right around the corner.
For Metz, it's a big life change after decades spent on the sidelines.
"It's going to be a different summer. It's going to be different next fall, but I feel like this is the right thing to do," Metz said. "I know I'm going to miss the kids, the coaches ... the relationships you make, but I'm looking forward to watching what they do in the future."
