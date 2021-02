Century's boys basketball game against Minot on Tuesday has been canceled for COVID-19 related reasons within the Patriots program.

Century's game at Mandan last Thursday also was canceled. Century will not play another game during the regular season.

Mandan is scheduled to play at Jamestown on Tuesday.

The West Region tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25-27.

