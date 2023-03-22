Ryan Erikson has been a big part of Century's basketball program the past four years, literally and figuratively.

The versatile 6-10 senior saw plenty of playing time his freshman year. Same is true for Anthony Doppler, who earned minutes as a ninth-grader as well.

While there final season ended short of their ultimate goal, a state championship, both leave as two of the top players in the storied program's history. Wednesday, both were named to the Class A All-State team. Erikson was voted to the first team, Doppler the second.

"Ryan and Anthony will be missed greatly in our program. They've been in our gym for four years and it gets to where they become like part of your family," Century head coach Darin Mattern said. "With Ryan, Anthony and Will (Ware) I'm looking forward to following their college basketball careers as well as our four other seniors that have been a big part of our program. I fully expect they'll all go on to do exciting things because of their character and work ethic."

Erikson and Doppler will both play at UND next season, while Ware heads to Minot State. Those three were major reasons the Patriots were ranked either at or near the top of the Class A polls the past two seasons.

"The last few years those guys have put us in a position to be able to make a run as a team and that's all you can ask for," Mattern said. "Those kids created a lot of excitement in our program and helped us win a lot of basketball games."

Century made it all the way to the semifinals undefeated two weeks ago, only to lose to eventual state champion Fargo North 51-48 in a rare off night offensively. The Patriots averaged 85 points per game.

"My personal feeling on it was, I don't think we played poorly, we just shot poorly and that happens sometimes," Mattern said. "I couldn't have been more proud of our kids and the way they hung in there defensively. The ball just didn't go in the basket.

"You have to give all the credit to Fargo North. Not only did they beat us, they carried that momentum over and finished off a miraculous tournament. To win three games like they did against really good basketball teams, you have to tip your cap to them."

This year's Class A all-state first team ranks among the best ever. Two players are headed to the Division I ranks in the fall -- Erikson and Mr. Basketball winner Darik Dissette (NDSU) of Minot. Junior Jeremiah Sem and sophomore Mason Klabo have already attracted major D-I interest. Rounding out the first five is Dickinson's Alex Dvorak, who scored more than 1,500 points for the Midgets and will play D-II basketball at the University of Mary next season.

Dissette and Klabo were unanimous first-team selections. Klabo missed the end of the season due to injury.

"The talent pool across our state runs very deep," Mattern said. "There are a lot of very talented individuals and I think I made the comment earlier that we know how many good players there are in the West (region). At the state tournament, people got to see that there are some really skilled players in the eastern part of the state as well.

"There are just a lot of really good basketball players in the state of North Dakota and it made for a very entertaining season and a very good product on the court."

Mandan's Hudsen Sheldon was the young pup of the list. The Mandan sophomore was named to the second team after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists.

Zach Kraft and Reis Rowekamp from Grand Forks Red River, Fargo Shanley's Conner Kraft, James Hamilton of Fargo South, Parker Wallette of Turtle Mountain and Williston junior Isiah St. Romain also earned second-team recognition.

Few teams won as much as Century the past two seasons. The Patriots went 46-8, falling just short of cutting down the nets, which happens frequently this time of year even to the best of teams.

"That's the beautiful thing about March Madness. You see it all levels -- high school, college and the pros as well," Mattern said. "When you get to tournament time, you just never know how things are going to play out and what's going to happen.

"For us with Ryan and Anthony, they brought so much to our program. Both were very unselfish and willing to sacrifice some individual accolades for the betterment of the team. They cared about their teammates. They love the game and work really hard at it. It was very enjoyable to watch them grow as players and individuals over the last four years and I'm really looking forward to watching both of them at the next level."