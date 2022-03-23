Century's Doppler, Schafer named all-state; Eaglestaff, Grubb, Gross also selected

Quality options were not lacking for this year's Class A all-state boys basketball team.

Six spots were needed for this year's first team and they were joined by nine more on the second team.

Century junior Anthony Doppler was one of six players named to the first team on Thursday, joining Mr. Basketball award winner Treysen Eaglestaff of Bismarck High. Eaglestaff was a unanimous selection by the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Century, state champion Minot, and Fargo Davies each had two players selected.

Isaiah Schafer, a sophomore, also represented head coach Darin Mattern's Patriots. Schafer was named to the second team.

"I always say, basketball is an honest sport. You get out of it what you put into it and those two kids are a perfect example of that," Mattern said of Doppler and Schafer. "They spend a lot of time working on their craft. If you look at both of them, they've shown improvement every year of their careers."

Joining Doppler and Eaglestaff on the first team are Darik Dissette from Minot, Dickinson's Alex Dvorak, Mason Klabo, a freshman from Fargo Davies, and West Fargo Sheyenne's Michael Nhial.

Eaglestaff led the state in scoring (31.2 ppg) and ranked in the top 10 in rebounding (8.5), assists (4.3), steals (2.8) and blocks (2.2).

Dissette, a junior, accounted for 21.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Dvorak, a junior, was second in the state in scoring (24.5). Klabo (24.1) was third and Nhial averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Mustangs, who lost to Davies in the third-place game.

Doppler, who averaged 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, was capable of playing virtually every position on the floor.

"You look at Anthony, we played him anywhere from the 1 to the 4 position," Mattern said. "He gives you a great deal of versatility on offense."

Schafer averaged 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals for Century, which was ranked No. 1 for a big chunk of the season and finished fifth at the state tournament, returns Doppler, Schafer and two other top players next season -- Ryan Erikson and William Ware.

"As a coach, when you come to the conclusion of the season, the first thing that comes to mind is, how do we get better for next year?" Mattern said. "For us, that's improving our physical strength across the board. We have to get stronger. If we do that, I think we have a chance to be a very good basketball team next season."

Evan Gross of St. Mary's and Mandan's Aaron Grubb were named to the second team. Both are seniors.

Gross averaged 16.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Saints.

Grubb, also an all-state player in football, led Mandan in scoring (17.5) and rebounding (8.7) as the Braves earned a trip to the state tournament.

Also named to the second team were James Hamilton, Soph., Fargo South (20.1 ppg, 11 rpg); Carson Hegerle, Sr., West Fargo (14.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3 ag, 2.6 spg); Ian Motschenbacher, Sr., Fargo Davies (18.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.4 spg); Paine Parks, Sr., Grand Forks Red River (17.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg); Jeremiah Sem, Soph., Fargo North (23.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.9 spg) and Eric Wentz, Sr., Minot (17.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.6 apg).

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

