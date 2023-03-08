Long before William Ware was throwing down dunks, or Tyler Birst sinking clutch free throws, the two were dribbling basketballs almost as big as they were.

Century's four senior starters -- Birst, Ware, Anthony Doppler and Ryan Erikson -- have been teammates since the sixth grade at Horizon Middle School. For half of the quartet, it goes back even further.

"William and I go as far back as you can go, to Y-ball in first grade," said Birst, the Patriots' point guard. "In third grade, we were on the same travel ball team. Fast forward all these years later and here we are. It's pretty cool."

Where they are is three wins from a state championship. Three wins from becoming just the fifth Class A team ever to go undefeated. Jamestown (2019), Fargo North (2002), Fargo South (1989) and Wahpeton (1941) are the only teams to do it.

If you think chasing perfection might bring pressure, think again.

"I mean pressure? No, I don't think so. It's just a game, it's just a sport, something we've been doing our whole lives because we love it," the high-flying Minot State-bound Ware said. "It's like our coaches always tell us, if we're not having fun, than why are we doing it? It's a game. Games are meant to be fun, so let's keep it expectation-free and enjoy it."

Erikson, taking his diverse skills to UND next season, embraces it.

"Pressure is a privilege. Everyone feels it at some point, but the key is how you react to it," the 6-10 standout said. "If you've prepared, if you've put in the work, you have the tools to handle it."

The on-court chemistry they have is as obvious as the talent. Through 24 games, all wins, Century has scored 2,044 points, 631 more than their opponents.

Due to the school's success across many sports for several years, Century often is the team everyone wants to beat, or root against. That's hard to do with this team, who if anything are understated and low key.

"I think that's just kind of our personalities. We're not going to get loud and do crazy stuff," Erikson said. "On the court, it's about basketball. We have fun playing together. We've been doing it for a long time. We all know our roles, so it's just, let's go out and try to win."

Century plays the third quarterfinal game of the state Class A tournament Thursday at the Fargodome, facing Fargo Shanley (15-10) at 6 p.m.

The long hours on the court extend well beyond the winter.

"We don't just play for four months during the season then go seven or eight months not playing together," Birst said.

Far from it.

Doppler, Erikson and Ware played on the same AAU team last summer, Birst saw a little time with the squad that racked up serious frequent flier miles.

"We went to Indianapolis, Atlanta, Vegas twice, Minnesota three times and South Dakota twice," Doppler rattled off quickly, as if he were reading it off a card ... he wasn't. "It's beautiful. We're on a plane every other weekend playing basketball. What could be better than that?"

Doppler will join Erikson in Grand Forks next year, where they'll team up with last year's Mr. Basketball award winner, Treysen Eaglestaff, in what someday could be three-fifths of a D-I starting lineup from North Dakota.

"We've played some runs together here and there, some 5-on-5s," Doppler said of himself, Erikson and Eaglestaff. "It should be fun."

Head coach Darin Mattern has said all of his seniors, including Joel Edland, Jake Kane and Brogan Lambrecht, have excelled academically as well.

Birst (law or criminal justice at UND), Doppler (graphic design and eventually architecture), Erikson (finance) and Ware (education), already have their academic pursuits lined up.

However, that's for later. Finishing off an unbeaten season comes first. They're not hiding that goal.

"I mean, we've had a good season, but it doesn't really matter if we don't finish it off," Erikson said. "Our whole thing has been go 1-0 every day. If we go 1-0 that will lead us to where we want to go."

Mattern has preached staying in their "bubble" or as Birst put it, "don't listen to the outside music."

They've been remarkably consistent doing that from game-to-game. Just five times have they won by fewer than 12 points.

Ware, like Birst, played a key role on the Patriots' runner-up Class AA football team in the fall. Success seems to live in the Century walls.

"I just think it's kind of the Patriot culture we have up here. It's a very winning school. There's been a lot of success through the years and we want to add it to it," Ware said. "We have great coaches here that support us but also push us to be our best."

To that end, sacrificing individual stats for the good of the team was required. Doppler, Erikson, Ware and junior Isaiah Schafer all average in double figures in points.

Players on lesser teams may have gaudier numbers, but success has trumped statistics for this squad.

"It's really nice knowing you're not alone. We know that if somebody's having an off night, that it's not going to derail us," Doppler said. "I mean stats, yeah they're nice, but does anybody remember stats? People remember winning and that's what we're about.

"We've had some ups and downs this year, but I feel like we're at our strongest point now. We just have to grind these last three games out. If we do, when we do, we'll have accomplished our goal and then we can celebrate."