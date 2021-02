Friday night's West Region boys basketball game in Mandan between Century and the Braves has been canceled.

The sophomore and junior varsity games also have been canceled. None of the games will be rescheduled. The freshman game on Friday will be played.

The Patriots and Braves each have one game left in the regular season. Century (10-8) will host No. 2 Minot (17-1) on Tuesday, while Mandan (12-6) travels to Jamestown (12-5).

