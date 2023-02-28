Losing a future Division I player for a large chunk of the season would derail most teams.

Not Century.

The Patriots have won 18 games in a row, the last nine without Nebraska-bound Logan Nissley, including a 59-53 road victory over defending state champion Minot in their regular-season finale.

"It's a credit to the girls. When you lose a player of Logan's ability, other kids have to step up and that's happened for us," head coach Nate Welstad said. "It's fun to see girls emerge and become more confident and that ultimately has made us a better team."

Bad news for everyone else, Nissley and her 21 points per game, will be back for this weekend's West Region tournament at the Bismarck Event Center. The No. 1-ranked Patriots face Dickinson in the first game Thursday at 2 p.m.

Nissley suffered a high ankle sprain Jan. 24 against Dickinson, but has been practicing of late.

"The one concern would be playing three games in three days," Welstad said. "We'll be cautious with it."

The road win over the fourth-ranked Majettes was particularly impressive.

"I think it gives the girls a whole other level of confidence and belief in themselves and that's half the battle for 16-, 17- and 18-year-old girls," Welstad said. "The girls have done a phenomenal job dealing with different kinds of adversity throughout the season."

Without Nissley, fellow senior Bergan Kinnebrew has made a strong case as a frontrunner for Miss Basketball. The University of Mary commit is accounting for 21 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

"She's really worked on her game. Last year, she was strictly a driver and a great finisher. This year, she's added the element of being able to step out and shoot it," Welstad said. "She's taken a lot of pride in working on things to become an all-round player."

Juniors Eden Fridley (10.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.2 spg) and Erika Lee (6.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and sophomores Zoie Austin (7.9 ppg) and Ziah GreyBull (4.6 ppg) have increased their offensive output with Nissley sidelined. Welstad also gave high marks to sophomore Ashley Buchholz and freshman Abby Fosland, whose minutes have increased.

“I’ve been really pleased and happy with the younger girls. The moment hasn’t been too big for them,” he said. “They’ve come in and given us quality minutes.”

Defensively is where the Patriots are different.

Century allows just 48 points per game, quite a feat considering the quality of Class A competition and 36-minute games.

"The girls have done a really good job of focusing on the game plan defensively, and then executing it on the court," Welstad said. "We play man-to-man and the girls take a lot of pride in it. They're committed and they work hard. You can't ask for anything more than that."

Century started the season in Minnesota against two quality teams -- Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville. Both ended in losses, but Welstad saw plenty of positives.

"I think the fact that we got challenged was good for us. Not that you ever want to lose, but it showed us where we needed to improve," he said. "I think it was good to expose them to that level of basketball and it showed that teams from North Dakota can play right with them."

Century has not lost to a team from North Dakota this season, but with the likes of Minot, Bismarck and Legacy to contend with in the West, tough games remain ahead.

"When you look at Bismarck and Minot and Legacy, those are really good basketball teams with quality players that are well-coached," Welstad said. "It goes beyond those teams as well. All the teams in the tournament deserve to be there. We need to be locked in and play well if we're going to have success."