Century scores 55 second-half points, blows past BHS

After a stinging overtime defeat Thursday, there was no letdown on Friday for Century.

William Ware and Isaiah Schafer scored 23 points each as the Patriots blew out Bismarck High 96-62 in a loser-out game of the state Class A tournament.

The win gave Century a 2-1 edge on the season over the Demons and offseason bragging rights.

"I think more so to us it was kind of like the Bismarck championship game, two teams trying to get to Saturday and play one more game," said Ware, who turned in a stellar 9-for-12 shooting performance, including a pair of three-pointers. "Bismarck's a great team. Obviously with a player like Treysen (Eaglestaff) and all their shooters and how they try to speed you up on defense, it's always a tough game against them.

"It's definitely a big win for us. I guess in a way, we're kind of the kings of Bismarck."

Century lost 84-72 to Fargo Davies in overtime on Thursday in the quarterfinals, but were pumped to play Friday.

"After last night's game we were definitely down and disappointed, but we got out of that pretty quickly," said Ware, a 6-7 junior. "We came into the locker room today and were pretty happy and excited to play."

Already up 41-32 at halftime, Century buried BHS in the second half, shooting almost 62 percent (21-34).

"We had a little pop in our legs today," Century coach Darin Mattern said. "You never know how you're going to respond coming off a difficult defeat, but as a coach I couldn't be more proud of how our kids played today.

"I thought we were moving the ball really well, making the extra pass and we did a good job on the glass. When we do those things, we're a pretty good basketball team."

Schafer knocked down five of eight three-point attempts on his way 23 points. Connor Trahan and Anthony Doppler added 12 points each. Trahan stroked three triples on six attempts.

Junior big man Ryan Erikson had another double double with 11 points and 15 rebounds for Century.

"I thought our kids regrouped after last night and played really, really well against a good basketball team," Mattern said. "One of the big things we emphasize is to play the game the right way and take pride in what you're doing. I thought our kids did a really nice job in that regard today."

Treysen Eaglestaff had 17 points and 10 rebounds in his final game for the Demons. Kyler Scott added 11 points.

Century (18-6) faces Fargo North (17-10) in the fifth-place game Saturday at 11:30 a.m. It's an appealing matchup of top-end players, several of whom will play basketball beyond high school.

Ware said the Patriots have plenty to play for.

"We have a lot of guys that love playing the game of basketball and playing together," he said. "We want to send our seniors out with a win, that's really important to us. Hopefully we come back with the same effort and energy tomorrow and get the same results."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.