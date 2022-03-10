Century sails past Wahpeton, wins 49th straight game

What are the Bismarck Century Patriots capable of when they get the proverbial “total team effort?”

The Wahpeton Huskies found out Thursday in the first round of the state Class A girls basketball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

Sixteen players played for the top-ranked and three-time defending state champion, and 12 players scored points in a record-setting 101-51 win over the Huskies.

Abby Fletcher had six 3-pointers and 23 points and Logan Nissley added four 3-pointers and 20 points as the Patriots extended their winning streak to 49 games over the last two seasons. Century’s last loss was to Devils Lake in 2020, one day before the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Patriots’ point total on Thursday set a state tournament record, surpassing the 95-point record held by Mandan since 2007.

“That’s a player award so I’m happy for our girls to get that,” said Century coach Nate Welstad, who improved to 23-0 in his first season as head coach.

It certainly did on Thursday. Six minutes into the game, Scout Wood converted a three-point play to pull the Huskies within 6-5. Then … boom … boom … boom. Just like she had done in the West Region tournament, Fletcher went off from long range, and Zoie Austin scored nine of 11 points on a series of transition layups and jumpers resulting in a 17-0 run.

Fletcher hit eight of her 11 shots and went 6-for-8 from behind the arc.

“Crazy huh. It was a fun game,” Fletcher said. “Once you get your confidence, you just have to keep shooting because once you have your shot, you have to keep putting them in.”

Century made 13 of its 25 3-point attempts. Austin, Quinn Kost and Londyn Dschaak had one each off the bench.

Lost in the Patriots’ barrage of threes was Bergan Kinnebrew, who led the way early with 10 of her 17 points in the first half. Also, starter Eden Fridley didn’t score, but she dished out five assists and had four of the Patriots’ 24 steals, which led to 42 points. Nissley notched six steals to go with seven rebounds.

Fletcher opened the second half with a 3-pointer and a three-point play. Not long after, the door opened for Century reserves, who finished with 39 points.

“Everybody got involved. A lot of it is the style we play,” Welstad added. “We’re getting up into them 90 feet. It doesn’t come right away, but eventually the tempo of the game will slide to our advantage.

“We got a lot of girls in. They compete hard every day and they showed they can come out and play, too,” Welstad added.

Woods led Wahpeton in scoring with 16 points and five rebounds and McKena Koolmo added 10 points.

The Huskies, who play in today’s consolation round, was the seventh seed going into the East Region tournament buts advanced to state for the first time since 2017 when the team lost to Century in the quarterfinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0