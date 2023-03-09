FARGO — The Bismarck Century boys basketball team proved Thursday why it’s one of the best shooting teams in North Dakota.

It only took 18 minutes for the West Region’s top-seeded Patriots to be well in control of its Class A state tournament quarterfinal matchup with East Region fourth-seed Fargo Shanley, using a 56 percent shooting clinic in the first half to ultimately top the Deacons 77-45 at the Fargodome.

Century (25-0) advanced to Friday’s semifinals at 8:30 p.m. at Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

The Patriots took a commanding 45-16 lead at halftime, with Isaiah Schafer scoring all of his 17 points in the first half. Schafer hit 5-of-7 from 3-point range in the half.

“I’ve got good teammates who find me the ball at the right time,” Schafer said. “All credit to them.”

Solid defense translated into solid offense, Century head coach Darin Mattern said.

“We kind of base our game on team defense,” Mattern said. “Team defense and rebounding. We say all the time, ‘Defense travels.’ And if you guard and you rebound, you’re going to have a chance. To hold a team to 16 (first-half points) in an environment like this is a pretty impressive feat.

“Then obviously, we made some shots. Schafer got hot a little bit and then we spread them out a little bit and started going inside out. We have a lot of willing passers on this team, and when you have that and you have five or six guys who can score in double figures, obviously that makes it a little bit more difficult to guard.”

Four other Patriots joined Schafer in double digits, including William Ware with 13 points and Ryan Erikson, Tyler Birst and Anthony Doppler all with 12.

Shanley (15-11) will play in the consolation semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at the Fargodome.

Shanley head coach Craig Irwin said Century was able to take away the paint, which was key since the Deacons' game plan was to get the ball inside.

“We really thought confidently that we could go out and get the ball inside and make things happen,” Irwin said. “I give (Century) a lot of credit, they just popped us one right in the nose to get this thing started. They put so much pressure on the guards, we couldn’t make post entries. When we did get it inside, they made it tough for our post to operate.”

Vuciri Hakim paced the Deacons with 22 points. Conner Kraft followed it up with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kaden Christmann added eight points.

Century finished the game shooting 29-of-60 (48 percent). Shanley was 20-of-55 (36 percent).

Century won the board battle, collecting 34 rebounds to Shanley’s 22. Joel Edland picked up 7 rebounds while Kraft led the Deacons with his 10.

Fargo Davies 64, Jamestown 46

Even without star sophomore Mason Klabo, Fargo Davies sailed into the semifinals.

Ray Brown poured in 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Eagles, who are playing without Klabo, who is injured.

Davies won despite making just three of 16 three-point attempts.

Payton Hochhalter led the Blue Jays with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Grand Forks Red River 81, Minot 80

Zac Kraft scored in the closing seconds to lift Red River and knock off defending state champion Minot.

Kraft scored 21 points for the Roughriders, who led throughout and won despite Minot rallying late.

Darik Dissette was the season. The senior standout poured in 39 points for the Magi. Nobody else had more than 13. Dissette also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Scoreless at halftime, Reis Rowekamp scored 20 second-half points. Carter Byron added 18.

Fargo North 82, Legacy 80

Jeremiah Sem had 26 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals as Fargo North edged Legacy in the final quarterfinal game of the night.

Tight throughout, the Sabers had a late chance to tie for win in the closing seconds, but could not get off a shot.

Matthew Sem added 23 points for the Spartans.

Seniors Jaxon Kellogg and Brayden Weidner combined for 44 points for the Sabers with 23 and 21, respectively.

Parker Falcon added 15 points and six rebounds.