Century returns top talent, expectations high

With two D-I players, another bound for D-II, and a junior with a college future looming, many have rightfully targeted Century as the team to beat in Class A boys basketball this season.

The Patriots also have a veteran coach who will not allow preseason hype to creep into their heads.

“I think the biggest thing we focus on is process over results,” said Century head coach Darin Mattern. “With such a long season, we want to enjoy every day. When we talk about process, that means on the floor daily in practice. It’s what we do outside the gymnasium with our teammates — on the bus ride to and from games. It’s everything that goes into making the season a positive experience for the kids.

“In almost 30 years in the WDA, I don’t think you win many games on paper. The team that improves the most is probably going to be the last one standing at the end.”

On paper, though, the Patriots look really good.

Anthony Doppler earned all-state honors as a junior after posting 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The versatile 6-4 performer can play all over the court.

So can 6-10 senior Ryan Erikson, who is a handful in the paint, but also capable of helping lead the press break and stepping out and hitting a three. Erikson averaged 14.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. Erikson was not on the all-state team but should have been.

Doppler and Erikson will be teammates next season in Grand Forks at UND.

William Ware, who accounted for 10 points and 5 rebounds last season and undoubtedly led the state in dunks, also is a Swiss army knife. The 6-7 high-flier will play in the Northern Sun next year at Minot State.

Then there’s junior guard Isaiah Schafer, who canned a school-record 89 three-pointers last season, averaged nearly 17 points per game and was named to the all-state team.

“You can have all the talent and skill you want, but the bottom line is there’s only one basketball on the floor at a time. If there isn’t shared sacrifice among all the players on your team, the end product isn’t going to look very great,” Mattern said. “You have to be willing to sacrifice some individual goals for the success of the team. If that happens, and I think that it will, we have a chance to have a very nice basketball season.”

Mattern also is high on the rest of the roster, saying they’re as deep as they’ve been in the last, “three or four years.”

Senior Tyler Birst had a strong football season for the state runner-up Patriots and will play a key role. The 6-foot guard contributed nearly 5 points per game last season and brings a “hard-nosed attitude that is a benefit to our team.”

Another football star, Joel Edland, returns after not playing last season. The 6-5, 255-pound senior has drawn plenty of interest from the top college football programs in the state.

Drew Kempel factors heavily into the mix after flashing serious upside last season as a ninth-grader.

Senior guard Jack Kane plays with a “high IQ,” and junior Oliver Jensen is forcing his way into the rotation with his on-court smarts.

“It’s been exciting to see the competition in our gym. Practices have been really competitive. The kids are pushing each other and fighting for minutes,” Mattern said. “At the same time, we have good kids. They’re good teammates and they support each other. But at the end of the day, competition will make our team better.”

Century opens tonight in Moorhead, Minn., against the Spuds. Last season, the Patriots rolled to an 88-51 win over Moorhead, the first of 21 victories on the season. The win looked even better after the Spuds rebounded and earned a state-tournament spot for themselves in Minnesota, no small feat.

“I think as a player and a coach, you look forward to this type of game. We’re going on the road against a quality program. It’s going to be fun to see how our kids react,” Mattern said. “Obviously, it’s Game 1 of the season, so you have to keep that in mind, but we feel like we’re going to learn a little bit about our team, and then we’ll continue to build from there.”