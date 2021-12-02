Century returns lots of size, starts season atop poll

If preseason polls are to believed, Century starts the season as the team to beat in Class A boys basketball.

The reason for the hype is the Patriots' size. Century's projected starting lineup has five players 6-foot-4 or better, topped by junior skyscraper Ryan Erikson at 6-10.

However, Century has not made it to the state tournament the past two years. The Patriots hope to end that streak this season.

"We always have high expectations within our program. We try not to worry about things outside of our control," Century coach Darin Mattern said. "The best way to handle it is to bring your lunch pail to practice every day to get better individually and collectively and this group of kids has done that.

"I'm very happy with how things have played out early on here. We refer to this time as training camp. I've been very happy overall with our play on both ends of the floor."

Century opens the season tonight at home against an unfamiliar opponent in the Moorhead Spuds, a perennially strong team in Minnesota's high school circuit.

"Moorhead High School has great basketball tradition. We felt like it was a unique opportunity to play somebody different in a nonconference game," Mattern said. "It will give us an opportunity to do some different things you might not be able to do if you were starting the season with a conference game."

The Patriots' first five on the floor is pretty well set, at least at the start of the year.

Erikson, who averaged a double double of 13 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore, anchors the paint, although Mattern said he has improved his range as well.

"Ryan has a very unique skillset," Mattern said. "He can do a lot of different things offensively. He's tough to handle inside, but he's also able to stretch defenses and shoot from the perimeter. He's also a willing passer. He's improved in all of those areas. He's put in a lot of work in the gym."

"Gym rat" Anthony Doppler earned All-West Region honors last season as a sophomore, averaging 13 points per game.

"He loves to play," Mattern said of the 6-4 wing. "He's physically stronger and that added strength has allowed him to take his game to another level."

Mattern called 6-7 junior William Ware the Patriots' Swiss Army knife. Ware can guard any position on the floor, is a handful in transition and is a top rebounder.

"In all my years of coaching, I haven't seen many players that can get out and run in transition like he can," Mattern said of Ware.

Isaiah Schafer averaged nearly 13 points per game as a freshman last season and Mattern believes the 6-1 guard is primed for more.

"He's really improved his mid-range game," Mattern said. "He can score from all three levels. He's a really talented player and he's gotten stronger physically as well."

Connor Trahan, the lone senior in the starting lineup, brings size (6-4) and shooting to the lineup. Mattern said he'll also frequently draw the other team's top offensive player.

"Connor's had a nice preseason," Mattern said. "He's another guy on our team that brings versatility."

Mattern said on top of their size, the varying abilities of the players on the roster stands out.

"We have a lot of interchangeable parts," Mattern said. "It's going to allow us to do some different things on both ends of the floor."

Mattern said there's plenty of competition for minutes coming off the bench.

"We're looking for finishers, not starters. To sit here and say we're settled on a starting five or anything like that, that's not the case," Mattern said. "We're going to need a lot more than five guys to be successful."

The preseason poll indicates as much.

West Region teams Minot (No. 4), Bismarck (No. 5) and St. Mary's bring back either star players — Treysen Eaglestaff (23 ppg) in the case of the Demons — or several capable scorers like the Saints (Garrett Bader, Nate Fedorchak, Evan Gross).

"I've been coaching long enough in the WDA to know there are no easy games," Mattern said. "Regardless of how much talent or size you have, you can throw that stuff out the window when they throw the ball up. Every game is a battle."

