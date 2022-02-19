Century rebounds with win at Mandan

Century still has a chance to grab the top seed for the upcoming West Region boys’ basketball tournament thanks to Friday’s gritty 69-63 win over the Mandan Braves.

With the win, the Patriots remain one game behind Minot for the top seed in the postseason. They close out the season at Minot on Tuesday, the team that stopped the Patriots’ six-game winning streak with a seven-point win on Thursday.

Playing his third game in four days, Century post Ryan Erikson summoned everything he had down the stretch to help the Patriots hold off a determined Braves team on their home floor.

“We feel … the next step we have to take is to use our size inside,” Century coach Darin Mattern said. “At tournament time, you shoot the ball less efficiently, so I thought we did a good job inside out. When you have a kids like Ryan with that size, you have to take advantage of it.”

Erikson scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and eight of those in the last 6:35 of the game. He also had 14 rebounds and three steals.

“We emphasized getting the ball inside out for me and (Anthony Doppler),” Erikson said. “Just kick it out for threes.”

Threes carried the top-ranked Patriots to an early lead. They finished the night 6-for-18 but only one came in the second half. And it was a big one.

Isaiah Schafer’s 3-pointer from the left corner just 15 seconds into the game set the early tone. The Patriots drained four 3-pointers – two by Doppler, who finished with 20 points – and one each by Schafer and Connor Trahan to go up 18-8 with 11:35 left in the half.

Lucas Burgum had the first of his three first-half 3-pointers on the Braves’ first shot from the field. But they followed that with five straight misses as the Patriots put some distance between themselves and the homestanding Braves.

But just three days after their 100-95 come-from-way-behind win over Bismarck last week, the Braves came back again.

It was still an 11-point Century lead with 6:19 to play until half. But Mandan scored on six of their next nine possessions, including a 3-pointer by Luke Darras and back-to-back threes by Burgum. His last, with 1:22 left, made it a 33-31 game at the break.

With 10 points, Mandan post Aaron Grubb was just warming up before catching fire in the second half and finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds. He also provided the muscle inside, where he kept drawing fouls and going to the line. The 6-3 senior made both of his 3-point attempts and went 9 of 10 from the line.

After a slow start by both teams in the second half, Mandan took its only lead of the game 36-35 on Karsyn Jablonski’s 3-pointer with 15:01 to play.

The Patriots, showing life despite Thursday’s tough loss to the Magician, retook the lead on their only 3-pointer of the second half by Tyler Birst just 19 seconds later. That started an 11-2 run.

The Braves got within two points on two Nathan Gerding free throws with 4:23 remaining before Century went back up by eight. They got it down to four points on Grubb’s 3-pointer with 1:33 left, but they never got any closer.

“We just haven’t figured out that killer instinct yet but it’s a maturation process and we have two weeks to get ready,” Mattern said. “We’re going to clean some things up and next week we’ll go to Minot and see if we can’t turn the tide a little bit. We’re going to go up and give it our best shot.”

Against the Braves, Century shot 52 percent from the field, while Mandan hit just 33 percent. Both teams had 28 rebounds.

Schafer had 13 points and Birst 12 for Century. Burgum had 12 and Jablonski 10 for the Braves, who are in a four-way battle with Dickinson, Legacy and St. Mary’s for the region’s fourth seed. Mandan concludes the regular season at Jamestown.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0