Century pulls away from Red River, win streak hits 50

Century won in the 100s on Thursday. Friday, a different style was required. No problem.

Logan Nissley scored 24 points and the Patriots finished the game on a 23-7 run to defeat Grand Forks Red River 57-41 in semifinal action of the state Class A tournament.

With win No. 50 in a row, the Patriots punched their ticket to Saturday's 6 p.m. championship game, where they will face Minot. Century is 3-0 against the Majettes this season, including a 76-52 victory in the West Region championship game one week ago.

"We're excited," Nissley said. "Every game is different, has it's own flow and rhythm. We weren't expecting it to be easy and it wasn't."

Red River had everyone's ears perked up when a driving bucket by Jocelyn Schiller tied the game at 34-34 with eight minutes left.

From there, it was all Century. The Patriots scored the next 10 points, six from Bergan Kinnebrew.

"We're known for our grit and determination," Nissley said. "Red River's a great team. It just came down playing through our tiredness, staying focused and just making the right plays at crunch time."

It was another stellar all-around game for Nissley, the 5-10 junior. She also had 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots to go with her 24 points.

"Logan was Logan from the get-go," Century coach Nate Welstad said. "The girls look to her. Her body language in games like that, the other girls see how calm she is, and they just kind of feed off it."

Kinnebrew also had a double double for the Patriots with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kinnebrew took a hard shot to the hip in the first half, but did not leave the floor.

"It was a physical game," Welstad said. "At this point in the year every team is going to be good. They did a nice job kind of getting us off our game, but in the end I felt like the way we played, the composure we showed, prevailed."

Autumn Ketterling, a senior, added eight points including a pair of three-pointers.

"Ketterling's a senior and she plays like it. I love it," Welstad said. "She plays really hard on the defensive end and she always seems to come up with big shots when we need them."

Red River struggled offensively, especially early. The Roughriders missed their first 14 shots. Thursday against Bismarck, Red River made just one of its first 17 shots.

"It was a tough, physical game and I think our defense was really important today," Nissley said. "You know in tournament games it's not going to be easy most of the time, you're going to have to really fight and I thought we did a really good job of that today as a team."

Despite the ice cold start, the Roughriders rebounded and made a game of it. Sophomore Jocelyn Schiller was the main reason. Schiller scored 23 of Red River's 41 points. She also had three steals and a pair of assists.

"We'd never seen Red River before. We knew they were a good team. Their guards are amazing," Nissley said. "We're definitely happy with how we closed the game today. Hopefully, we can carry the momentum into tomorrow."

Century puts its 50-game winning streak and 24-0 record on the line against Minot (21-4). Overall, Century is seeking its eighth state title and fourth in a row. There was no championship game in 2020.

"We're proud of the girls for the way they've played and how they've handled themselves throughout the course of the season," Welstad said. "To have an opportunity to play in a championship game, we're not taking that for granted. We're excited, but we know we'll have to play well."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

