Century looks unstoppable. Don't tell them that, though.

Through two games at the West Region tournament, the top-ranked Patriots have scored 179 points and allowed 109.

"Oh, you can always do things better for sure," high-flying William Ware said, "but yeah, today was good. We were pretty locked in."

Friday in the semifinals at the Bismarck Event Center, Century sailed to a 95-56 win over Legacy, putting them one win from a region title. Minot, the two-time defending state champion, stands in their way.

The Patriots led 11-2 early and 44-22 later in the first half. The last seven minutes of the game was primarily a JV game.

"Coach is always on us about starting fast, coming out with a lot of energy. We don't always do that, but today we did," said Ware, who made it a 44-22 late in the first half with his second two-handed dunk of the game.

"Whenever I see a chance to elevate and go up and slam one, it's fun for me and fun for everyone," said Ware who scored 23 points on nine of 12 shooting. "It kind of gets us going, gets our energy going a little more."

Century had plenty of it early.

Anthony Doppler scored nine of the first 11 points of the game en route to a 20-point performance.

Doppler and Ware scored the first 22 points of the game for the state's top-ranked team. The Patriots assisted on five of those baskets and had just three turnovers in the first 18 minutes, hitting a level of performance no other team in the state can match.

"We did a nice of sharing the basketball early and when you make shots it makes everything look better," Century head coach Darin Mattern said. "I thought defensively we were sound all night and we cleaned up the defensive glass as well. At tournament time, that's a pretty good combination."

The Patriots have been on their Ps and Qs with the Xs and Os, but it goes beyond that.

"Well, I think the biggest thing is we're staying in our little bubble, just having the mindset of taking it one possession at a time and we're not going to change it," Mattern said. "Ideally as a basketball coach, you want to get off to a good start every night. Is that realistic? Probably not, but maybe the thing I liked the most tonight is that we played smart. With a veteran team like we have, that should be our expectation. These kids have played a lot of basketball."

For the second game in a row, 10 players scored for Century.

Senior Ryan Erikson piled up 15 points, 16 rebounds and three assists without a turnover in 22 minutes.

"I thought we did a good job of using our size. That's an advantage we have," Mattern said. "To do that, you need to move the basketball and these kids have shown a willingness to do that all season."

Century finished with 18 assists in the game.

"We're at our best when we're sharing the ball," Ware said. "It makes the game easier for everyone."

Isaiah Schafer added 12 points, 10 coming in the second half. Jack Kane sank two three-pointers and had eight points off the bench.

For Century, its their first championship game appearance since 2018.

"Another goal of ours is to win a WDA championship, but we're going to enjoy this one tonight," Mattern said. "It's not easy in our league to get to this point. We're happy for the kids because they've maintained the right mindset and have worked hard to put themselves in this position."

"For sure it's a goal of ours, we want to win this thing," Ware said. "One more to go and we know we're going to need to be at our best and that's the way it should be."

Legacy has to win Saturday to keep its season alive. The Sabers, who were led by Lucas Kupfer's 13 points, face Mandan at 2:45 p.m. in a state qualifier.