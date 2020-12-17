Century opens season as the team to beat

Predictions have a way of veering off course on occasion, leaving observers incredulous.
There's no such problem with what the current edition of The Hoopster has to say about Class A girls basketball, though.
To no one's surprise, the statewide preseason basketball publication tags Century as the team to beat. The state's media agreed, giving the Patriots 16 of 18 first-place votes in its initial poll.
Being rated No. 1 is normally poison to coaches, but even Ron Metz, Century's head coach, can't argue his team's early position in the polls.
"Looking at what we have back ... it's realistic in that way, I guess," he says. "But there are a lot of other teams with good players back, too."
And, he adds, March, should the season go that far in this virus-riddled environment, is a long way away.
When CHS practice began, Metz had a roster that offered little room for newcomers. The Patriots lost just three seniors from a team that went 21-4 last season. That included a quarterfinal loss to Devils Lake at the conronavirus-shortened state tournament.
Julia Fitterer, a second-team all-state selection, leads the list of returnees. She's a 5-foot-10 senior who averaged 13.2 points and six rebounds per game last season. She connected on 57 3-pointers.
Joining her are a pair of All-West Region players, 5-10 senior Ashton Kinnebrew and 5-10 sophomore Logan Nissley. Kinnebrew averaged 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists to go with 46 steals. Nissley shone as a freshman with 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She knocked down 35 3-pointers, blocked 44 shots and had 33 steals.
Other returnees include 5-10 senior point guard Jocelyn Julson (7.6 ppg, 2.1 assists), 5-11 senior MaKayla Anderson (3.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg), 5.4 senior Gabby Rush (2.7 ppg), 5-11 senior Megan Klein (2.3 ppg) and 5-7 junior Abby Fletcher (2.0 ppg).
There are a lot of CHS athletes who played in that 62-54 loss to top-ranked Devils Lake returning for another shot at a state championship. And in CHS territory, state titles aren't uncommon. The Patriots boast an enviable legacy with six state Class A girls basketball championships, including the last two in 2018 and 2019.
Metz has a ready answer when asked what word best characterizes this team.
"It's their diversity. ... Look at Julia and Ashton and Logan. They can play guard and they can play forward. We can rely on them for rebounding and scoring."
With that kind of versatility, Metz can change the complexion of the team on the floor without substituting.
The Patriots led the West Region in both scoring average (70.0) and defense (45.4). Metz says the latter is the team's bread and butter.
"Defense is probably where we start. ... Hopefully, it's not something we'll have to emphasize a lot because of what we've built with the system in the past," he observed.
Statistics reflect the fact that Century's returnees are a talented group. Metz says they bring with them another quality that's also valuable.
"This group has a whole different personality that the one we had last year," he said. "That's where we rely on our seniors for the things they can do on the floor and off the floor."
Fitterer, Julson and Klein have already filled that leadership in volleyball. And some of them got a head start on leading last basketball season.
"With only two seniors playing last year, we put some leadership responsibility on some of these (current) players, so they've already had a taste of it," Metz noted.
This season, the Patriots will have six seniors on the roster. Metz is hoping that will enable his team to overcome some of the instability that reared its head from time to time last season.
"One thing we'll have to emphasize is how consistently we do things," he said. "There were times last year when we did things really well and some times that we didn't do things so well. There were times where it took us quite a while to find that groove during games."
"I think we let the game control us at times rather than going out and doing what we had the ability to do," he continued.
The 2019-20 school term of the unexpected has given way to the year of the uncertainty of 2020-21.
Metz is hoping the swirl of guidelines, rules and uncertainty amid the fall sports will allow his players to maintain a somewhat even keel this winter.
"Most of (the multii-sport athletes) have gone through a fall season with that kind of stuff, and I think that's helpful," he said. "A number of these girls played volleyball, and we have some cross country runners who have dealt with it."
Century may enter the season ranked No. 1, but Metz warns that doesn't automatically make the Patriots the rulers of all they survey.
In the West Region he says Legacy, Mandan and Watford City have teams that must be reckoned with, not to mention Bismarck. Century's opener is Friday in Watford City against the Wolves.
In the East he says Devils Lake, Fargo Shanley, Fargo Davies and Grand Forks Red River have a good chance to float to the top.
"There are going to be really solid teams out there," He noted.
But, he cautions, there's a potential blockbuster that could throw any team into disarray.
"Your always have to be concerned about injuries ... but this (coronavirus) thing, if you get it or are quarantined it could throw things into chaos in a hurry," he said. "As a coach you want your kids doing things together, and this situation kind of contradicts what you want to do with your team. Camaraderie and teamwork are things you want to accomplish as well as keeping your team healthy."
"It's kind of a good year to have a strong senior nucleus," he noted.
