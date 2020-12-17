Century opens season as the team to beat

"Defense is probably where we start. ... Hopefully, it's not something we'll have to emphasize a lot because of what we've built with the system in the past," he observed.

Statistics reflect the fact that Century's returnees are a talented group. Metz says they bring with them another quality that's also valuable.

"This group has a whole different personality that the one we had last year," he said. "That's where we rely on our seniors for the things they can do on the floor and off the floor."

Fitterer, Julson and Klein have already filled that leadership in volleyball. And some of them got a head start on leading last basketball season.

"With only two seniors playing last year, we put some leadership responsibility on some of these (current) players, so they've already had a taste of it," Metz noted.

This season, the Patriots will have six seniors on the roster. Metz is hoping that will enable his team to overcome some of the instability that reared its head from time to time last season.