Century lets fly from three to beat Legacy

Earning a berth in the West Region girls’ basketball championship game isn’t easy, especially with Bismarck Century Patriots hogging at least one spot every year – for the last 14 years.

This year, one spot goes to Minot and the other to the team that has played for every title since John McCain and Barack Obama squared off for the presidency in 2008; since Century senior Abby Fletcher was 3 years old.

On Friday, the unbeaten and top-ranked Patriots won their 47th straight game, rolling over Bismarck Legacy 78-48 in the region semifinals at the Bismarck Event Center. With that win, the still-reigning three-time state A champions (the 2020 title is vacant due to COVID) earned their 20th straight Class A state tournament berth.

The Patriots will try to win their 12th region championship tonight.

First-year head coach Nate Welstad gave all credit to the teams that Century puts on the floor year after year.

“It’s got to be the work ethic of the girls,” Welstad said. “From the beginning of the year, the expectations. … They live up to it. They just don’t have a lot of ups and downs.”

Junior first-team all-stater Logan Nissley led the way again with 23 points and 13 rebounds. She was 6-for-7 from the field, made 3 of 4 3-pointers and sank all eight of her free throw attempts.

Fletcher came into the game averaging nine points and scored 17 or her 21 points in the first half. Delani Clarke added 12 and Bergan Kinnebrew 11.

“You can’t even call them role players,” Welstad said. “If you took a lot of the secondary girls on this team, they would be the main focus on other teams. There’s a lot of talent in that locker room.”

Welstad said Legacy’s defense prompted the Patriots to put up 27 3-pointers. Fletcher hit 5 of 8 attempts.

“I just had a lot of confidence today and I was ready to play,” Fletcher said. “They came out in a zone and that helped.”

“Legacy wasn’t going to let Bergan and Nissley get a lot of easy ones, that meant our other girls were open,” Welstad added. “That’s what Abby does. She looks to shoot.”

Nissley, Fletcher and Clarke came out firing and Century took a 10-1 lead five minutes into the game. Then the Sabers got back-to-back 3-pointers by Breena Sand and Alyssa Eckroth, which Clarke answered with a pair of threes. Mia Berryhill and Aliya Selensky then exchanged threes with Fletcher and Nissley.

With 11:02 left in the first half, Century’s lead was just 19-17. But the Patriots went on a 13-0 run and surged to a 50-25 lead by halftime. They went 10-for-21 from 3-point range in the first half.

“It was (a lot), but that’s what they were giving us,” Welstad said. “We look to see what the other team does and just counter.”

Century was 2-for-6 from long range in the second half but still extended its lead.

Eckroth led the Sabers in scoring with 16 points, 12 of those coming in the first half. She was the only Legacy player in double figures and grabbed seven rebounds.

Fletcher insisted tonight’s title games with the team’s winning streak and head coach’s unbeaten streak on the line means nothing.

“We don’t really worry about streaks,” she said. “We just worry about playing game after game and focus on every game.”

Welstad believes her.

“They’re 16-, 17-, 18-year-old girls and they just go through life every day,” Welstad said. “They hear about it, but it’s what they’ve heard their whole life.”

That’s literally true.

“The last time we didn’t get in the title game they were like, what, six?” Welstad asked.

Fletcher was three.

“They don’t take it for granted,” he added, “and they know they have to work at it.”

