Century knocked off in title rematch, St. Mary's falls to Davies

Losing the championship game at the West Region tournament was a double whammy for the Patriots. It marked a third straight loss to Legacy and paired them up with the No. 1 team in the state -- Devils Lake -- which took third in the east.

It was worse than anyone could have predicted. Devils Lake shot 64 percent in the first half and raced out to a 41-18 halftime lead on its way to a 62-54 first-round win Thursday at the state Class A girls basketball tournament in Fargo.

Century outscored the Firebirds 36-21 in the second half. It just couldn’t make up so much ground.

Maya Brendt had four 3-pointers had 18 points and Jes Merten added 14 points.

“We played really great team basketball,” Mertens said. “We came out really well and everybody finished their shots. Everyone contributed.”

The game was a rematch of last year’s championship game, won by Century 69-61. The Patriots also won the title in 2018.

Devils Lake is shooting for its first state title since 1987, a year in which it beat Century for the title.