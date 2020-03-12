Century knocked off in title rematch, St. Mary's falls to Davies

Losing the championship game at the West Region tournament was a double whammy for the Patriots. It marked a third straight loss to Legacy and paired them up with the No. 1 team in the state -- Devils Lake -- which took third in the east.
It was worse than anyone could have predicted. Devils Lake shot 64 percent in the first half and raced out to a 41-18 halftime lead on its way to a 62-54 first-round win Thursday at the state Class A girls basketball tournament in Fargo.
Century outscored the Firebirds 36-21 in the second half. It just couldn’t make up so much ground.
Maya Brendt had four 3-pointers had 18 points and Jes Merten added 14 points.
“We played really great team basketball,” Mertens said. “We came out really well and everybody finished their shots. Everyone contributed.”
The game was a rematch of last year’s championship game, won by Century 69-61. The Patriots also won the title in 2018.
Devils Lake is shooting for its first state title since 1987, a year in which it beat Century for the title.
Freshman Logan Nissley gave Century its first lead 13-12 with eight minutes to go in the first half. She finished with five 3-pointers and a game-high 24 points. But for the remainder of the first half was all Devils Lake.
The Patriots made only 6 of 25 shots and turned the ball over 14 times in the opening half. The Firebirds, meanwhile, were 16-for-25 and made 3 of 5 3-pointer.
Julia Fitterer chipped in 14 points but the Patriots.
Fargo Davies 42, St. Mary’s 38
Taylor Fey had a double-double to lead Fargo Davies past scrappy St. Mary’s in a first-round game. Fey scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Fey was the only player in double figure for the Eagles. Elizabeth Peyerl was the only player to reach that mark for St. Mary’s with 10 points.
“We knew that we were playing tough girls. We worked really well tonight,” Fey said.
It wasn’t an offensive showcase. Davies shot just 29 percent and missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts. St. Mary’s shot 26 percent and hit just 2 of 21 3-pointers. It also made only 4 of 10 free throws, some down the stretch that kept the Saints from getting the lead.
“Our team knew that we had to really run. We are such a good running team,” Fey said.
Hallie Schweitzer’s basket (she had seven points and 13 rebounds) made it 41-37. It was 41-38 with 1:55 left and it stayed there.
Davies outrebounded the Saints 46-45.