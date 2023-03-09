FARGO — Two Miss Basketball candidates were too much for Fargo Davies.

Bismarck Century got 20 points each from Logan Nissley and Bergan Kinnebrew, both finalists for North Dakota's award for the top player in the state, as the Patriots beat the Eagles 69-64 in the first round of the North Dakota Class A girls basketball tournament Thursday at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Davies junior Ashton Safranski had an unusual double-double in a terrific effort to lead the Eagles: 22 points and 10 steals.

Davies' Karley Franks had 23 points to lead all scorers.

"They hit some shots at the end. We were right there," said Davies coach Tonah Safranski. "I think they went to their go-to players and they put the ball in the basket and made some free throws."

Century (22-3) advances to play West Fargo Sheyenne in the semifinals Friday. Davies (21-3) will play Bismarck Legacy in the consolation bracket.

Plagued by fouls in the first half, Kinnebrew scored 15 points in the second half as Century held off a late charge by the Eagles. Erika Lee's layup with 2:11 left gave the Patriots a 63-59 lead, but that's as wide as the margin would be until the final horn.

Leading 65-64 with less than a minute to play, Eden Fridley's driving shot with 21 seconds left gave Century a 67-64 lead.

"We had a couple options. Logan was the first and Eden ended up getting the shot. It was amazing," said Kinnebrew, who will play college basketball at the University of Mary. "It's just trusting each other and your teammates. We all knew that the shot was going in as soon as it went off."

Franks had a good look at a 3-pointer on Davies' next possession, but missed. Century rebounded and Kinnebrew made two free throws for the final margin.

Nissley, who's signed with the University of Nebraska, had five rebounds, five assists and two steals to go with her 20 points. Her 3-pointer from the right wing with 2:41 left gave Century a 61-57 advantage.

Safranski did a little bit of everything for Davies, adding six rebounds and three assists. During one 3-minute stretch of the second half, she scored 11 of the Eagles' 13 points. It was capped by a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining that pulled Davis within a point at 63-62.

Her 10 steals accounted for half of Century's 20 turnovers.

"It's what she does for us," Tonah Safranski said. "She got quick hands, she defends. I think she averages seven or eight steals a game, so she was close to that. That's her role."

The game was physical, marked by bodies hitting the floor and at least two players temporarily leaving the game because of minor injuries. Nissley said it was the most physical game the Patriots have played all season.

"It definitely was. I'd say it was one of the bigger challenges that we've had," she said. "They have some really aggressive players that we're not used to. We just had to keep our composure and just play our game."

Century's biggest lead of the first half was eight points after Nissley nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing to put the Patriots ahead 23-15 with 6:50 remaining.

But Davies outscored Century 16-9 the rest of the half, helped by some sloppy play by the Patriots. Ashley Wacha and Ashton Safranski had back-to-back baskets off turnovers, pulling the Eagles within 26-23 with 4:00 left before halftime.

Century made eight turnovers in the first half.

Franks' 3-pointer from the left wing with 56 seconds remaining got Davies to within a point, at 32-31, at halftime.

Franks ended the first half with 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Nissley had 12 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds at halftime.

"Hats off to Century. They have two amazing basketball players and the other girls know their roles and do their things well, too," Tonah Safranski said.

West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Legacy 57

West Fargo Sheyenne built a large first-half lead and never looked back against Legacy.

The Mustangs led 26-8 in the opening half. Peyton Breidenbach led four Sheyenne players in double figures with 17 points and five assists. Cora Metcalf scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Brooklyn Felchle totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Sabers. Alyssa Eckroth added 13 points.

Grand Forks Red River 50, Minot 43

All-stater Jocelyn Schiller totaled 21 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists as Red River topped Minot in a low-scoring affair.

Nobody else had more than eight points for Red River.

Minot, the defending state champions, made just 14 of 49 shots and committed 18 turnovers. Leelee Bell led all scorers in the game with 22 points. The freshman also had six rebounds.

West Fargo 65, Bismarck 59

Miriley Simon had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead West Fargo over Bismarck in the final game of the night.

The Packers won despite committing 23 turnovers. Brylie Peterson netted 16 points and Chloe Pfau 14.

Paige Breuer sank four three-pointers en route to 17 points for the Demons. Peyton Neumiller and Ali Gulleson contributed 11 points each.