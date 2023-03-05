In a season full of lopsided wins, Century's latest victory went down to the wire.

Tyler Birst and Isaiah Schafer hit clutch free throws in the closing seconds, helping fend off a furious comeback by Darik Dissette and the Minot Magicians Saturday night at the Bismarck Event Center.

The 63-58 victory gave Century its first West Region tournament title since 2018, while snapping Minot's two-year reign on top.

"It's not easy, but that's what we expected because we wanted it," said senior Anthony Doppler, who played all but 54 seconds of the 36 minutes, totaling 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals despite a troublesome right knee. "Everyone is giving us their best shot, but we made sure to give it right back. Minot's a great team. They came back at us hard. We got a little sloppy towards the end, but we found a way to pull it out."

Birst made two crucial free throws to make it 61-58 with 17.6 seconds left.

Minot went to Dissette, who poured in 25 of his 30 points in the second half, but William Ware made a strong contest on a difficult three-point attempt, which was off the mark. Schafer was fouled and calmly sank two more free throws to ice the win, Century's 24th straight this season.

Dissette almost single-handedly brought Minot back, including a four-point play late, from a 34-18 second-half deficit.

"We knew Dissette would make some plays. They put him in that high ball screen to get him going downhill and that makes it extremely difficult to defend him," Century head coach Darin Mattern said. "On that last possession, you have to give a lot of credit to Will. I thought he defended him really well and made it a very tough shot."

Century led by 12 (55-43) with 4:35 left and looked in control, but the Magicians showed the spine of a defending state champion, scoring 15 of the last 23 points of the game.

"We fought like heck and gave ourselves an opportunity, but you just can't make as many mistakes and give a team of that caliber as many opportunities as we did early in the game," said Minot head coach Dean Winczewski. "They were able to build the lead early, and that put us in a tough spot late. Once we got going and felt comfortable, we were fine. You just can't wait for 27 minutes and all of the sudden make the decision to compete.

"Give them credit for how hard they play and the job coach Mattern does. They're a terrific basketball team."

Few in the large Saturday night crowd were surprised to see the hard-nosed Magicians make the unbeaten favorites have to earn it. Especially not Mattern.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Winczewski and his kids. Every time we face each other, its one heckuva battle," said Mattern, who was named the West Region Coach of the Year. "I thought it was a really good showcase for high school basketball in the state of North Dakota. We're ecstatic and we're going to enjoy this one."

Points were hard to come by for both teams. Shots were contested and fouls piled. Minot was called for 22 infractions, Century 16. Five of those were whistled on Century star big man Ryan Erikson, who played just six minutes in the first half and 20 total.

Still, the 6-10 standout made an impact. Erikson finished with 16 points on just nine shots. He also had three rebounds and two blocks.

"I think we made it hard on ourselves, especially with me being on the bench. That didn't help," Erikson lamented. "Minot, they're a good team and we knew they'd make a run. Tyler and Isaiah made those free throws at the end and that was really big."

With Erikson stuck on the bench, the Patriots were still able to maintain.

"We're a different team with Ryan on the floor, but we were able to hold the fort down when he was out," Mattern said. "We talk about our bench being an extension of our starters. I thought those kids did a nice job coming in and contributing for us."

Ware, who had to leave the game after taking a hard knock on the knee in the first half, finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Ware, Doppler, Erikson and Schafer were named to the All-West Region team.

All of that is secondary right now.

"The key next week is to keep doing what we've been doing. Stay in our bubble, have a great week of practice and work harder than every other team," Doppler said.

Erikson agreed.

"This was a goal of ours, to win this tournament, but obviously we still have work to do," he said. "It's going to be hard. The teams are all good. We just need to prepare as well as we can, control what we can control and stay in our bubble."

Might a fourth meeting between Century and Minot be in the cards? Maybe, but neither coach is looking that far ahead. Minot faces Grand Forks Red River (17-7) Thursday at 4 p.m. The Patriots get Fargo Shanley (15-10) at 6. Both games will be played at the Fargodome.

"We feel like we have a chance, but Century is a tremendous basketball team. There are some good teams out east. It should be a great tournament," Winczewski said.

Mattern feels the exact same way.

"I think the biggest message I want to get across is that we've seen a lot of really good players in the western part of North Dakota this season, but what I think people are going to see is that there are a lot of really good players in the eastern part of the state as well," he said, "and I think it's going to make for a very exciting state tournament for all."