Century coach Mattern dealt with injuries on the court and at home

Injuries come baked into every season's cake. Dealing with them is the trick.

Darin Mattern, Century head boys basketball coach, has seen the injury bug bite his team and his family.

The Patriots, ranked No. 3 in the final Class A basketball poll of the season, have been without versatile junior William Ware the past couple weeks due to knee and concussion issues.

Fortunately for the Patriots, Ware is expected back when Century faces Mandan Thursday night in quarterfinal action of the West Region tournament.

Mattern's son Treyton and daughter Halle were not as lucky. Both suffered season-ending injuries -- Treyton a key cog for the University of Mary men's basketball team and Halle a senior on the Century girls' squad.

"Unfortunately, that's kind of the nature of this business. Injuries do happen in sports. I guess from my perspective as a dad and as a coach with my two kids, observing them from the outside, I've been proud of the way they've carried themselves as being good teammates," Mattern said. "I just think it's really important to be happy for someone else's success because that's not only a lesson that applies to sports, but in everyday life."

As it applies to his 17-4 Patriots, other players have received additional opportunities.

"The kids that have stepped into the lineup have given us very good minutes, and in hindsight, it's allowed us to develop some depth that in a tournament like this, certainly should help us," Mattern said.

Having a healthy Ware though is significant for the Patriots. On top of his nine points and five rebounds per game, and, of course, his numerous rim-rocking dunks, the 6-foot-7 junior can guard any position on the floor.

"The biggest thing is, he does so many things that don't show up in the boxscore," Mattern said. "He gets three or four tip-outs a game that extend possessions for us offensively, and defensively, he's so versatile. It allows you to be a little more creative.

"We're very happy to get him back."

Seniors Trayton Hinderer and Brady Dahl, plus junior Tyler Birst, saw more minutes with Ware sidelined. The bulk of Century's scoring this season has come from its dynamic underclassmen.

Junior Anthony Doppler and sophomore Isaiah Schafer are each averaging 17 points per game. Doppler also accounts for 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Junior Ryan Erikson has turned in an all-state caliber campaign. The 6-10 junior is averaging a double-double of 15.6 points and 11 rebounds per game, while shooting 52 percent.

Connor Trahan, the lone senior in the starting lineup, has knocked down 39 three-pointers, second on the team to Schafer’s 74.

With the depth of the West Region, there were few easy stretches for any team, but Century's run-in was particularly strenuous. The Patriots played No. 1 Minot twice, plus St. Mary's and Mandan. The Saints and Jamestown are the only teams to beat Minot this season.

"We told our kids after the Minot game to be a top 2 in this league is a tremendous feat," Mattern said. "There are a lot of good basketball teams in our league and I've been very happy with the consistency we've shown throughout a four-month season."

A strong case could be made for any of the top eight teams -- No. 1 Minot, No. 2 Century, No. 3 Bismarck, No. 4 St. Mary's, No. 5 Dickinson, No. 6 Legacy, No. 7 Mandan, No. 8 Jamestown -- to earn a spot in next week's state Class A tournament back at the Bismarck Event Center.

Century faces Mandan in the 2 vs. 7 game at 6:30 Thursday. The Patriots beat the Braves on a half-court, banked-in three-pointer at the buzzer by Ware in December and by six in Mandan 14 days ago.

"Mandan is a very good basketball team. The bottom line is that in this league, there never has been and never will be any easy games," Mattern said. "There's just a lot of parity and that's going to make for an awful lot of really good basketball here over the next couple of weeks."

