Century churns out opening-round win over Watford City

No. 1-ranked Century churned out a tournament-style win in its postseason opener Thursday.

The Patriots scored the first 10 points of the game and led 22-5 midway through the first half en route to a 66-44 West Region tournament quarterfinal win over Watford City inside the Bismarck Event Center's Exhibit Hall.

Century head coach Nate Welstad subbed liberally in the second half as the Patriots' winning streak stretched to 46 games.

"Tournament games aren't very pretty sometimes, so you need to be able to rely on your defense," Welstad. "Offensively, we weren't quite as crisp as usual, but I thought our energy and intensity was pretty good, so we were happy with that."

Nine players scored for the 20-0 Patriots, led by junior Bergan Kinnebrew's 17 points. Eden Fridley and Logan Nissley added 11 points apiece. Nissley's eight rebounds were a team-high.

Century got good production off the bench as well. Nine players scored in all. Zoie Austin, a freshman, scored eight points.

"I thought out 7-8-9 girls came in and gave us some really good minutes," Welstad said. "Zoie (Austin) made some really nice plays offensively. Elydia (Symens) got out on the break and did a nice job.

"It's good to get those girls on the floor. They work hard in practice, but typically don't get a lot of time on varsity."

After a slow start, Watford City played a solid second half, actually outscoring Century 29-27.

It's been a challenging season for coach Tom Dwyer and the Wolves, who graduated a pair of NCAA Division II players in Emily Mogen and Ashley Holen, both to Minot State. However, they were able to play their way back to the region tournament.

"I'm proud of my team and the progress they've made throughout the season. It's a fun team to coach," Dwyer said. "Our improvement is a testament to their character and work ethic. They come to practice every day ready to work."

Madison Spacher, one of just two seniors on the Wolves' roster, turned in a stellar tournament opener with 24 points and seven rebounds. Jessica Mogen, a sophomore, totaled eight points and 12 boards.

"The season's been a bit of a struggle. We've lost some games, and some of them have been by a lot of points, but the girls have done a really good job of just looking forward," Dwyer said. "It was kind of similar to that today. We didn't start the first half off well at all, but we kept playing. Obviously, Century is a very good team, but I thought our girls competed really well and did a lot of good things."

The Wolves face Jamestown Friday at 4:30 in a loser-out game.

For Century, it's on to the semifinals to face Legacy. Welstad senses zero added pressure as the winning streak creeps closer to 50.

"They're pretty business-like and they like to keep things loose. That's just their natural demeanor," Welstad said. "They're pretty mature for their age. They take everything in stride and don't really let anything going on outside effect what happens inside our walls."

