Century boys, Mandan girls still alive

030422-spt-wda4.jpg

Watford City's Madison Spacher, center, had 36 points in the Wolves' 60-54 loss to Jamestown on Friday.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Third-ranked Century kept its season alive with a 75-59 win over Legacy in a loser-out game Friday at the West Region tournament.

William Ware had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots, who lost to seventh-seeded Mandan 63-62 on Thursday.

Isaiah Schafer and Anthony Doppler added 13 points each for the 18-5 Patriots. Connor Trahan contributed 11 points.

Brayden Weidner came off the bench to score 17 points for the Sabers (11-13). Brett LaCombe finished with 13.

Dickinson 75, Jamestown 62

Isaac Daley had 20 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots for Dickinson as the Midgets kept their season alive with a 75-62 win over Jamestown.

Daley made eight of his 13 shots for the Midgets who raced to a 47-21 halftime lead.

Alex Dvorak netted 20 points for the Midgets. Britton Cranston and Tyrese Annace added 11 points each.

Adam Kallenbach led the Blue Jays with 24 points. Luke Van Berkom pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds to go with 12 points.

Jamestown 60, Watford City 54

Madison Spacher poured in a tournament-high 36 points for Watford City, but it was not enough as Jamestown advanced to Saturday with a six-point win.

Only three players scored for the Wolves. Spacher went 13-for-29 from the floor and 7 of 8 on free throws. Jessica Mogen added 12 points.

Ella Falk led Jamestown with 21 points. Anthonett had a double double for the Blue Jays with 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Jamestown faces Bismarck in a state-qualifier Saturday at 11 a.m.

Mandan 72, Turtle Mountain 40

McKenna Johnson posted a double double to help Mandan defeat Turtle Mountain 72-40 in consolation play.

Johnson, a freshman, led the way with 17 points and 20 rebounds. It was the second consecutive 20-rebound game for Johnson in the postseason.

Mandan shot 41 percent (27 for 66) while limiting Turtle Mountain to 24 percent (10 for 42).

Haley Markel (13), Morgan Sheldon (10) and Jordan Toman (10) also scored in double figures for Mandan.

Amaya Gourneau led Turtle Mountain with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Dickinson 75, Jamestown 62

Dickinson;47;28;--;75

Jamestown;21;41;--;62

Dickinson – Alex Dvorak 20, Tyrese Annace 11, Damon Glasser 1, Drew Biel 3, Britton Cranston 11, Grant Bittner 7, Isaac Daley 20, Elijah Pavlicek 2. Totals: 25-57 FG, Three-pointers: 9-26 (Dvorak 3, Annace 2, Biel, Cranston, Bittner, Daley), 16-22 FT, 41 Rebounds (Daley 13), 18 Fouls, 7 Assists (Biel 3), 15 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (Daley 2), 4 Steals (Dvorak 2).

Jamestown – Adam Kallebach 24, Preston Kroeber 1, Mason Lunzman 13, Caydann Cox 6, Luke Van Berkom 12, Devin Beach 4, Dalton Lamp 2. Totlas: 24-64 FG, Three-pointers: 4-27 (Lunzman 3, Kallenbach), 10-16 FT, 37 Rebounds (Van Berkom 16), 20 Fouls, 7 Assists (Kallebach 3), 14 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (Van Berkom 3), 6 Steals (Kallenbach 3).

Records: Dickinson 12-11; Jamestown 11-12.

Century 75, Legacy 59

Legacy;21;38;--;59

Century;37;38;--;75

Legacy – Landon Schatz 2, Brayden Weidner 17, Brett LaCombe 13, Brayden Bloms 3, Lucas Kupfer 5, Parker Falcon 4, Aiden Sagaser 2, Jaxon Kellogg 4, Logan Wetzel 1, Kiefer Glenn 8. Totals: 20-47 FG, Three-pointers: 3-9 (Weidner 3), 16-24 FT, 32 Rebounds (Kupfer 5, Falcon 5), 22 Fouls, 7 Assists (Glenn 2, LaCombe 2), 1 Steals (Sagaser).

Century – Antony Doppler 13, Connor Trahan 11, Isaiah Schafer 13, Kyan Barth 1, Trayton Hinderer 6, Tyler Birst 3, Brady Dahl 2, Drew Kempel 4, William Ware 19, Ryan Erikson 2. Totals: 24-56 FG, Three-pointers: 10-25 (Doppler 3, Trahan 3, Schafer 3, Hinderer), 17-22 FT, 34 Rebounds (Erikson 9), 18 Fouls, 12 Assists (Doppler 4), 7 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Ware), 2 Steals (Doppler, Ware).

Records: Century 18-5; Legacy 11-13.

Jamestown 60, Watford City 54

Jamestown;27;33;--;60

Watford City;26;28;--;54

Jamestown – Katie Trumbauer 9, Hunter Petersen 8, Teagan Bosche 1, Rylee Joseph 1, Anthonett Nabwe 12, Haylie Hakanson 2, Ella Falk 21, Katie Falk 8. Totals: 24-70 FG, Three-pointers: 5-20 (E.Falk 3, Trumbauer 2), 7-18 FT, 62 Rebounds (Nabwe 16), 16 Fouls (K.Falk 5), 12 Assists (Petersen 4), 13 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (4 with 1), 4 Steals (E.Falk 2).

Watford City – Jessica Mogen 12, Gracen Breitbach 6, Madison Spacher 36. Totals: 19-61 FG, Three-pointers: 5-19 (Spacher 3, Breitbach 2), 11-19 FT, 40 Rebounds (Breitbach 9), 13 Fouls, 5 Assists (Spacher 2), 8 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (3 with 1), 2 Steals (2 with 1).

Records: Jamestown 12-7; Watford City 6-18.

Mandan 72, Turtle Mountain 40

Mandan;44;28;--;72

Turtle Mountain;25;15;--;40

Mandan – Anna Huettl 2, Makena Meschke 1, Harper Harris 2, Hailey Markel 13, Anna Bendish 1, Sahvanna Gustavsson 5, Piper Harris 5, Morgan Sheldon 10, Jordan Toman 10, Faith Eberle 4, McKenna Johnson 17, Emma Bogner 2. Totals: 27-66 FG, Three-pointers: 5-16 (Markel 2, Gustavsson, Harris, Toman), 13-25 FT, 42 Rebounds (Johnson 20), 18 Fouls, 11 Assists (Sheldon 3), 12 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (2 with 1), 8 Steals (Markel 3).

Turtle Mountain – Amya Gourneau 17, Jaxsyn Delorme 5, Mikayah Laducer 6, Jerzey Parisien 1, Aiyanaa Vivier 7, Katie Delorme 2, Mason Ferris 2. Totals: 10-42 FG, Three-pointers: 2-14 (Laducer, Gourneau), 18-22 FT, 41 Rebounds (Gourneau 9), 21 Fouls, 4 Assists (Gourneau 3), 28 Turnovers, 1 Steal (Ferris 1).

Records: Mandan 11-11; Turtle Mountain 4-17.

