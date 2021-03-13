Century bombs Shanley with 3-pointers to advance to state A title game

Century coach Ron Metz had used 10 players by halftime and emptied his bench in the final 18 minutes with a dozen girls scoring.

Shanley, likewise, substituted freely in the second half with 13 girls playing and 11 scoring points.

Century's biggest lead came on a pair of free throws by Halle Mattern with 4:19 remaining. At that point the Patriots led 80-38.

Nissley, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, led all scorers with 24 points, 18 of them on 3-pointers. She sank nine of 15 shots, including six of 11 from outside the arc and ran her state tournament tally to 49 points. She was also credited with four assists and three steals.

Fitterer, a 5-10 senior, connected on four of five 3-point attempts and scored 14 points. Bergan Kinnebrew, a 5-10 sophomore, and Julson, a 5-8 senior, added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Shanley, which closed its season with a 16-9 record, got 15 points and nine rebounds from Moriku Hakim, a 6-2 senior.

Century's man-to-man defense was at least as good as the offense. The Patriots limited the Deacons to 39 percent shooting and had nine steals while forcing 24 turnovers.