Century bombs Shanley with 3-pointers to advance to state A title game

A freeding frenzy, pure and simple.
Century went out and buried Fargo Shanley in 3-pointers en route to an 86-45 Saturday in the state Class A girls Basketball tournament.
With the semifinal victory, unbeaten Century, 25-0, advances to today's 1 p.m. state championship game at the Bismarck Event Center. The Patriots will take on Fargo Davies, a 65-58 semifinal winner over Grand Forks Red River.
Jocelyn Julson bombed in a 3-pointer to give Century a 3-1 lead with 53 seconds expired in Saturday's game and the blood was in the water. The Patriots followed with six more baskets, all 3-pointers in the next five minutes. That gave the Patriots a 23-11 lead and the rout was on.
By halftime the Patriots boasted 11 3-pointers, six by Logan Nissley, and owned a comfortable 47-21 lead. They finished their day's work with 15 treys in 33 attempts.
Julia Fitterer said the Patriots lick their chops when they a see a zone defense.
"Shanley was playing a zone, and shooting teams like that," she said.
"When the shots go in it makes everything better, and today (the shooting) seemed contagious," she added. "Everyone on the floor was knocking down shots and we were feeding off each other. ... We were creating well for each other."
Century coach Ron Metz had used 10 players by halftime and emptied his bench in the final 18 minutes with a dozen girls scoring.
Shanley, likewise, substituted freely in the second half with 13 girls playing and 11 scoring points.
Century's biggest lead came on a pair of free throws by Halle Mattern with 4:19 remaining. At that point the Patriots led 80-38.
Nissley, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, led all scorers with 24 points, 18 of them on 3-pointers. She sank nine of 15 shots, including six of 11 from outside the arc and ran her state tournament tally to 49 points. She was also credited with four assists and three steals.
Fitterer, a 5-10 senior, connected on four of five 3-point attempts and scored 14 points. Bergan Kinnebrew, a 5-10 sophomore, and Julson, a 5-8 senior, added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Shanley, which closed its season with a 16-9 record, got 15 points and nine rebounds from Moriku Hakim, a 6-2 senior.
Century's man-to-man defense was at least as good as the offense. The Patriots limited the Deacons to 39 percent shooting and had nine steals while forcing 24 turnovers.
"Defensively, we did what we talked about doing. ... Their two bigs (Hakim and 6-4 junior Emily Srejma) are really strong players. We needed strong help side defense and strong ball pressure," Fitterer said. "We needed to make those two players (Hakim and Srejma) take tough shots."
Hakim put up seven shots and Srejma attempted two field goals.
Fitterer played only eight minutes in the second half, but understood what the CHS coaches were doing.
"It's kind of nice because you get to save your legs, but, honestly, everyone wants to be out on the court," she noted. "And it's also fun to see those younger girls play."
The top-ranked Patriots will be meeting a third-ranked Davies team with a 24-2 record. The Eagles have won six straight games and 20 of their last 21. Their top two state tournament scorers have been 6-0 senior Taylor Fey with 29 points and 5-6 senior Brooklynn Koenig with 23.