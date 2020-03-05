Century, Bismarck High reach semifinals with quarterfinal victories

When it seems seem to be slipping away, where do you turn?

To a senior, of course, and Bismarck’s Cadee Ryckman answered the bell.

Ryckman scored two critical baskets down the stretch to help Bismarck right the ship in a 56-47 quarterfinal victory over Minot in the West Region basketball tournament at the Event Center.

Bismarck opened a comfortable 24-12 halftime lead by making the most of its swarming, pressing defense.

The second half was a different story. The Demons turned the ball over 11 times after intermission, and the resulting stagnant offense allowed Minot back in the game.

After BHS hit its high-water mark at 29-16 early in the second half, Minot began chipping away. A 14-6 run enabled the Majettes to close the deficit to 45-41 on a pair of free throws by Paige Rosencrans with 4:37 to play.

The Demons responded with six unanswered points, four of them on back-to-back baskets by Ryckman, to build a 51-41 cushion with 2:03 on the clock. The Majettes managed only six points the rest of the way.

Ryckman, a 5-10 senior, said when the shots weren’t falling she felt it was time for her to take action.