Century, Bismarck High reach semifinals with quarterfinal victories

When it seems seem to be slipping away, where do you turn?
To a senior, of course, and Bismarck’s Cadee Ryckman answered the bell.
Ryckman scored two critical baskets down the stretch to help Bismarck right the ship in a 56-47 quarterfinal victory over Minot in the West Region basketball tournament at the Event Center.
Bismarck opened a comfortable 24-12 halftime lead by making the most of its swarming, pressing defense.
The second half was a different story. The Demons turned the ball over 11 times after intermission, and the resulting stagnant offense allowed Minot back in the game.
After BHS hit its high-water mark at 29-16 early in the second half, Minot began chipping away. A 14-6 run enabled the Majettes to close the deficit to 45-41 on a pair of free throws by Paige Rosencrans with 4:37 to play.
The Demons responded with six unanswered points, four of them on back-to-back baskets by Ryckman, to build a 51-41 cushion with 2:03 on the clock. The Majettes managed only six points the rest of the way.
Ryckman, a 5-10 senior, said when the shots weren’t falling she felt it was time for her to take action.
“Nobody else’s shots were falling in, and I knew I had to step up. I’m a senior,” she observed.
She finished with 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Offense was a problem for both teams. Ryckman scored all but two of her points in the second half.
Offense was a problem for both teams. Minot shot 34 percent and BHS finished with 35 percent accuracy.
Ryckman said there was plenty riding on the outcome for both teams.
“At the end we knew we had to finish it, or we would have had to win the next two (to qualify for the state tournament),” she said.
Junior guard Jilee Golus paced the BHS attack with 19 points, 13 in the first half. Ryckman was the only other BHS player to reach double figures.
Allie Nelson scored 14 points for Minot, now 11-12 going into tonight’s 6:15 loser-out game with Dickinson.
Bismarck, 16-6, advances to the semifinals where it will meet Century, a 70-56 winner over Dickinson, in today’s 3:45 semifinal.
Century 70, Dickinson 56
Second-seeded Century had its hands full for most of the game before disposing of Dickinson to garner its 20th victory.
The Patriots let a five-point lead get away and trailed 26-25 at halftime. The Midgets moved ahead 32-27 early in the second half on a basket by Peyton Selle before Century got on track.
Century regained the lead, 35-34, on a steal and basket by Logan Nissley four minutes into the second half, and the Patriots were on top to stay.
Nissley’s 10-footer enabled the Patriots to stretch their advantage to 52-42 with 7:42 on the clock. With 34 seconds remaining, CHS reached its zenith, 70-52, on a 3-pointer by Abby Fletcher.
Julia Fitterer, a 5-10 junior who finished with 14 points, 10 in the second half, said the Patriots made some of their own trouble.
“We needed to stick to the game plan. We really weren’t doing anything we’d talked about (in the first half),” she noted. “… (Assistant coach Kenyon) Wingenbach mentioned at halftime that we looked afraid and nervous and we needed to start playing basketball like we know how to play.”
“There were a bunch of really simple things we needed to correct,” Fitterer added.
Ashton Kinnebrew, a 5-10 Century junior, took game scoring honors with 22 points. Logan Nissley, a 5-10 freshman, added 16 and Fitterer added 14.
Peyton Selle, a 5-11 senior, tallied 19 points for Dickinson, now 6-17. Audrey Rodakowski, Dickinson’s 6-foot senior post, added 13.
Century upped its record to 20-2 with the victory. The Patriots have won four straight and 11 of their last 12 games.