Central Cass is one win away from a perfect season.

To finish it off, they'll have to beat a team playing in its home town.

Sam Kobbervig scored 26 points as Central Cass held off Des Lacs-Burlington 64-57 in the second semifinal Friday night which went deep into the night. Tipoff was a minute before 9 with the final horn at 10:32 p.m.

Up next is the state Class B final Saturday night against Shiloh Christian. It will be the first championship game appearance for the Casselton-school program in 55 years.

"It was a tough game, we knew it would be. State semifinals, you can't expect anything else," said junior Cole Hulzer, who had 13 points and six rebounds. "We battled. (Des Lacs-Burlington) is a really good team. We knew it'd be tough."

Tight throughout and deep into the fourth quarter, Kobbervig's clutch corner three-pointer gave the Squirrels a 60-56 lead with 50 seconds left. Central Cass closed it out at the free throw line, their 25th straight win of the season.

"One more game to go. We've had two tough games so far and we're expecting another one tomorrow," Holzer said. "Shiloh has two good big guys. They got shooters. It's going to be another hard game."

The first half was a tale of two quarters.

Des Lacs-Burlington built an 11-point lead after the opening eight minutes, getting 10 points from Rylan Olson. The last two of Olson’s total made it 22-11 with 10 seconds left in the quarter.

The Squirrels had a strong answer, however.

Central Cass scored the first 16 points of the second quarter, surging in front on Kobbervig’s jumper. Kobbervig had 13 of his 26 points in the first half. Mason Bosse had five points in the run, including the game-tying bucket in the paint on a putback.

"Sam was huge. He made some big shots for us, lot of clutch shots," Holzer said.

After seven consecutive scoreless minutes, the Lakers netted the last seven points of the quarter to regain the lead. Yale’s old-fashioned three-point play put Des Lacs-Burlington up 28-27 at the break.

The Lakers made 55 percent of their first-half shots, but nine turnovers were the problem.

Central Cass made just 11 of 33 attempts in the first 16 minutes, but had just two turnovers.

"We didn't start out the best. They kind of got us sped up, we were out of sorts a little but, but we eventually got things going," Holzer said. "These have been two tough games, so we feel like we've earned it to be playing in the championship game."

The 6-7 lefty stroked a trio of three-pointers as the Squirrels took the lead and did not give it back, setting up tonight's championship game.

"It's going to be a tough game against a really good team," Central Cass coach Matt Norman said of the matchup against Shiloh. "It's something these kids have been working for their whole lives. All credit goes to them."

Carson Yale led the Lakers with 17 points. Rylan Olson added 16.