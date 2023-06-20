On the basketball court, no coach piled up more wins than Dan Carr.

On the gridiron, Dan Smrekar and Larry Sandy built programs that won titles and were perennial contenders.

Longevity and sustained success led to the three veteran coaches being named the recipients of this year’s Special Achievement Awards by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. To receive the Association’s highest honor, nominees needed 75 percent approval in voting by NDAPSSA members.

Dan Carr, Linton basketball

Carr retired after 41 seasons in Linton, finishing his career as the state's all-time winningest high school basketball coach

In 44 seasons of coaching, Carr piled up 801 victories and led the Lions to three state Class B championships.

He was inducted into the North Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015 and the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Carr’s teams won 11 region championships.

In 1984 and 1985, Linton won back-to-back state titles, beating Newburg both times, and 81-62 win over the Eagles in 1984 and a 72-70 decision the following season. Linton defeated Dakota Prairie 82-63 in the 2009 state championship game.

In 1997, Linton lost 72-61 to Mayville-Portland in the final.

Dan Smrekar, St. Mary’s football

Smrekar was synonymous with Saints football over the years.

He retired after 49 years at St. Mary’s. After serving as an assistant football coach for four seasons, Smrekar was the head coach for 45 years.

He coached the Saints to 295 wins and eight state championships and was named coach of the year six times.

He was inducted into the NDHSAA Hall of Fame in 2010.

Smrekar also served as St. Mary’s athletic director for 35 years and the football field at the school was named after him.

St. Mary’s won Class A state titles in 1988, 1991 and 1994. From 2013-2020, the Saints won five Class AA championships, including four in five seasons (2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017). They won the title again in 2020. The Saints also finished as state runners-up in 2018 and 2021.

Larry Sandy, Velva football

Sandy retired after 36 seasons as a head football coach, 33 of them in Velva.

With the Aggies, he compiled a record of 282-71 for a .799 winning percentage.

During the Dakota Bowl era, no coach has won more state titles -- the Aggies have the 10 state championships, the last a 22-20 comeback win over Central Cass last season, which completed an undefeated season with a 13-0 record.

Sandy’s teams have finished undefeated six times -- 2001, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2022. They won eight titles in a span of 11 seasons from 2000-2010, winning back to back titles in 2000 and 2001 and four consecutive from 2003-2006. Back-to-back titles came again in 2009 and 2010.

Sandy started his coaching career in South Dakota for two years before moving to Steele-Dawson in 1989 and Velva in 1990. His overall career record was 296-83.