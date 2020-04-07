BSC's Stevahn adds All-American honors to banner career for Mystics

Amber Stevahn excelled as a high school athlete at Shiloh Christian despite a constant struggle with stomach problems.
Later diagnosed as having Celiac Disease, where eating gluten causes the immune system to damage the small intestine, Stevahn not only hit greater heights as an athlete, she also discovered her career path.
"I had a lot of trouble absorbing the nutrients my body needed," she said. "It was hard to do sports without my stomach hurting."
Stevahn credited Dr. Faye Johnson of Evergreen Natural Health Clinic of Bismarck with helping her achieve full health due to naturopathic methods. Once in peak condition, Stevahn put on a show in her two years at Bismarck State College.
Stevahn was named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I first team All-American on Tuesday. She was one of only 10 players named to the first team. NJCAA D-I features 220 teams.
She ranked second in the country in scoring at 25.1 points per game. Additionally, Stevahn led the Mystics in rebounding (7.9) and was second in steals (2.6) and assists (3.0) per game.
"Definitely signing to play at BSC was one of the best things I've ever done," Stevahn said. "I didn't really have many colleges looking at me in high school. At BSC I had great teammates and Marv (Pedersen) and Thai (Haggin) were great coaches. They put us in positions to succeed as a team and individually.
"The last two years have been so much fun."
Stevahn scored a staggering 1,519 points in her two years at BSC. She and fellow sophomores Sydney Andersen, Courtney Hanson, Lauren Koski and Trae Murray led the Mystics to 51 victories over the past two seasons.
Pedersen, who recruited all five of the North Dakotans to Bismarck, said Stevahn was very deserving of the honor.
"We were hoping and praying. To be one of only 10 on the first team with that many teams, it's very hard to do," Pedersen said. "One of those (first team) girls is going to LSU, another to Alabama. But I'll tell you what, I'd put Amber right up there with any of them."
Stevahn logged nearly 33 minutes per game.
"I think a lot of coaches would have trouble taking her off the floor," Pedersen said. "She plays very hard. She does a lot on the defensive side and then you look at her shooting, she's 57 percent. I like those odds."
Stevahn will continue her career at Minot State next season alongside Andersen, a Killdeer native.
"Everybody was looking at her -- Division I, Division II, NAIA. I took calls from Alabama, Mississippi, Wichita State, Indiana. NDSU was looking at her. But it's up to the kid," Pedersen said. "(Mark) Graupe had been after her since last year. She toured the college up there and she loved it. They treated her like a queen. Minot State's getting a great one."
Stevahn knows competing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is a step up.
"There's going to be more competition. There's a lot of great teams and a lot of great players in that conference," she said. "Coach (Graupe) is bringing in a lot of really good girls. I'm excited. We're going to have high expectations."
Stevahn also will be challenged academically. She plans to study biology as she pursues a career as a naturopathic practitioner, the same field which helped her overcome her physical problems. It will require four additional years of schooling after she graduates from Minot State.
"I'd like to be able to help people in the way I was helped," she said.
In the meantime, she's finding a way to stay busy.
"I have a lot of schoolwork," she said. "I've also been working out in our neighborhood and shooting on the hoop in our driveway. I got some free time so I try to use it."
