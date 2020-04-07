BSC's Stevahn adds All-American honors to banner career for Mystics

"The last two years have been so much fun."

Stevahn scored a staggering 1,519 points in her two years at BSC. She and fellow sophomores Sydney Andersen, Courtney Hanson, Lauren Koski and Trae Murray led the Mystics to 51 victories over the past two seasons.

Pedersen, who recruited all five of the North Dakotans to Bismarck, said Stevahn was very deserving of the honor.

"We were hoping and praying. To be one of only 10 on the first team with that many teams, it's very hard to do," Pedersen said. "One of those (first team) girls is going to LSU, another to Alabama. But I'll tell you what, I'd put Amber right up there with any of them."

Stevahn logged nearly 33 minutes per game.

"I think a lot of coaches would have trouble taking her off the floor," Pedersen said. "She plays very hard. She does a lot on the defensive side and then you look at her shooting, she's 57 percent. I like those odds."

Stevahn will continue her career at Minot State next season alongside Andersen, a Killdeer native.