BSC's Haggin takes being busy to the extreme ... and she likes it

Thai Haggin prefers to be busy. The last several months, however, have been downright hectic.
The head coach for the Bismarck State College women's basketball and softball teams has seen one season bleed right into the other. The Mystics' basketball season ended Tuesday. The softball team, in its debut season, plays its first games today.
When Haggin was hired, she knew what she was signing up for. When the junior college basketball season started about a month late due to the pandemic, that smushed the basketball and softball seasons even tighter together. It left just a couple days to end one season before beginning another.
"When I got the promotion I knew there would be some challenges, but I was willing to step up to those challenges and that's what I'm trying to do," Haggin said. "At times it'd be nice to have a spare second, but I'm an antsy person by nature. I like being busy. Sometimes down time isn't the best thing for me."
A typical season would allow for a little breather between the two sports, but 2020-21 has been anything but.
"100% it's pandemic related, but the alternative was not to have a season and this is far better than that. Kids are getting the opportunity to compete and that's what we want," Haggin said. "Whether you're an athlete or a coach, you want to better yourself. You don't want to get complacent. This year's a little crazy, but that's OK. We're busy, but it's been a blast."
Haggin credited her assistant coaches -- Andrea Frantz in softball and Rebecca Kielpinski in basketball -- along with the staff at BSC for helping whenever and however they could.
"The BSC community has been such a big help in taking some of the pressure off," Haggin said. "We have such good people and good resources to lean on at BSC. That's certainly made everything more doable."
Frantz has carried a large load in the early softball practices for the Mystics, who host Miles Community College at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Cottonwood Complex on Friday. It's the first games ever for the program.
"With Andrea, I don't really call her an assistant. She's done so much for the program already, taking charge and helping establish an identity," Haggin said of Frantz. "We had eight (basketball) games the last two-and-a-half weeks. I wasn't able to be at every softball practice. Andrea pretty much ran the show."
The Mystics have just 11 players on the softball roster. Keeping everybody healthy is key and everyone on the squad figures to get plenty of playing time.
Pitcher Kassidy Duttenhefer and infielder Sam Hettinger, a pair of Bismarck natives, will be counted on heavily. So will Rylee Stotz of Mandan, who will anchor the defense at shortstop.
Despite being a brand new team, Haggin says hopes are high.
"We're always going to have high expectations in everything we do, otherwise we probably shouldn't be doing it," she said. "The kids we have are excited and they've been working hard. They should be proud to be the first team wearing that Mystics uniform and we're looking forward to seeing what they can do."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com