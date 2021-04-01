BSC's Haggin takes being busy to the extreme ... and she likes it

Thai Haggin prefers to be busy. The last several months, however, have been downright hectic.

The head coach for the Bismarck State College women's basketball and softball teams has seen one season bleed right into the other. The Mystics' basketball season ended Tuesday. The softball team, in its debut season, plays its first games today.

When Haggin was hired, she knew what she was signing up for. When the junior college basketball season started about a month late due to the pandemic, that smushed the basketball and softball seasons even tighter together. It left just a couple days to end one season before beginning another.

"When I got the promotion I knew there would be some challenges, but I was willing to step up to those challenges and that's what I'm trying to do," Haggin said. "At times it'd be nice to have a spare second, but I'm an antsy person by nature. I like being busy. Sometimes down time isn't the best thing for me."

A typical season would allow for a little breather between the two sports, but 2020-21 has been anything but.