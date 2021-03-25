BSC's 19-point run sinks Lake Region

"We played well as a team," Johnson added. "We moved the ball offensively, which was better."

Kaity Hove, a 5-foot-7 freshman, paced the Mystics with 18 points, six of them on a pair of 3-pointers. She added six assists and four steals to her day's work.

Johnson, a 5-8 sophomore; Hager, a 5-8 sophomore, and Payne, a 5-8 freshman, were next in line with 16, 14 and 12 points, respectively.

It was defense that caught the eye of BSC coach Thai Haggin, though.

"We know they can hit 3s. Our primary concern was no open shots," Haggin said. "That was one reason we pressed full-court. They've got some phenomenal shooters ... and we had to take that part of the game away from them."

"We did pretty well today. If you hold a college basketball team under 60 points you've done your job," she added.

Laura Ribo, a 5-9 freshman, scored 20 points for Lake Region to lead all scorers. She was the only Royals player in double figures.

Lake Region swished only five of 27 three-point attempts, an 18.5 percent performance.

BSC completed regular-season play with Thursday's game. Lake Region has one regular-season game with Williston remaining.