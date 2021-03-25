BSC's 19-point run sinks Lake Region

Lake Region State College, which had lost two previous games to Bismarck State College, looked like it was going to give the Mystics a tussle on Thursday.
The Royals basically played the Mystics even for the first 15 minutes at the BSC Armory and trailed just 31-28 after Averi Ziegler sank a pair of fee throws with 1:30 to play in the first half.
Then the roof caved in on the Devils Lake-based team. BSC scored the final six points of the first half and the first 13 of the second half to build a 50-28 lead. Reile Payne and Jenna Rust each had three-point plays in the 19-point run that opened a 50-28 gap and buried the Royals.
BSC fattened that advantage to 61-34 on a basket from the perimeter by Karsyn Hager with 2:20 to play in the third quarter.
Lake Region trimmed that 27-point deficit to a more respectable 72-59 loss, largely due to a 17-point fourth quarter.
With the victory, BSC improved to 3-0 against Lake Region this season and closed the regular season with a 10-11 log. The Mystics closed the season with five wins in six games, the only setback an overtime loss to Williston State.
"(Winning the finale) was important because we're ending the season on a roll going into the tournament," said McKenzie Johnson, who scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Bismarck.
"We played well as a team," Johnson added. "We moved the ball offensively, which was better."
Kaity Hove, a 5-foot-7 freshman, paced the Mystics with 18 points, six of them on a pair of 3-pointers. She added six assists and four steals to her day's work.
Johnson, a 5-8 sophomore; Hager, a 5-8 sophomore, and Payne, a 5-8 freshman, were next in line with 16, 14 and 12 points, respectively.
It was defense that caught the eye of BSC coach Thai Haggin, though.
"We know they can hit 3s. Our primary concern was no open shots," Haggin said. "That was one reason we pressed full-court. They've got some phenomenal shooters ... and we had to take that part of the game away from them."
"We did pretty well today. If you hold a college basketball team under 60 points you've done your job," she added.
Laura Ribo, a 5-9 freshman, scored 20 points for Lake Region to lead all scorers. She was the only Royals player in double figures.
Lake Region swished only five of 27 three-point attempts, an 18.5 percent performance.
BSC completed regular-season play with Thursday's game. Lake Region has one regular-season game with Williston remaining.
Unless Lake Region upsets Williston in that game, BSC will travel to Williston on Tuesday to open the Mon-Dak Conference playoffs. The Mystics have played Williston three times this season, losing 68-55 and 57-51 in February and 77-72 in overtime earlier this week.
Lake Region 89, BSC 85
Visiting Lake Region needed a pretty good shooting night to overcome Bismarck State College's 48 percent accuracy Thursday night.
The Royals complied, shooting a nifty 55 percent to down BSC 89-85.
Lake Region, trailing 47-44 at halftime, outscored BSC 45-38 after intermission to earn their 14th win in 22 starts. BSC dipped to 8-13.
Trace Evans, a 6-foot-9 freshman, didn't start for Lake Region, but he did plenty of damage in his 19 minutes of court time, scoring 20 points and grabbing six rebounds.
He was one of five Royals in double figures. Beijan Newbern, a 6-4 sophomore, added 18 counters.
Five BSC players also reached double figures, led by 6-9 sophomore Macauley Young's 17 points. Jamison Kramer, a 6-5 sophomore was next in line with 15.