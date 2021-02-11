BSC women win Jekyll-and-Hyde effort with United Tribes

Haggin said United Tribes has snipers who can't be left alone to ply their trade.

"With a team that can shoot the ball like that you have to get a hand in their face ... or they'll get on fire," she observed.

That's precisely what happened in the second half. The Thunderbirds hit 18 of 35 shots, a 51 percent pace, that included nine of 18 from beyond the arc.

BSC, meanwhile, struggled after intermission, converting just 12 of 39 shots for 31 percent accuracy.

United Tribes coach Kelsey Peltier said there was a simple explanation to her team's Jekyll-and-Hyde performance.

"We got some ball movement ... and found the open player," she said. "When we share the ball we're pretty decent."

Peltier said with just a one-player bench she has to remind her team that it's not necessarily swimming upstream.

"We have a lot of talent on our team. We've got to believe in ourselves. ... I tell the girls there are only five players on the court at one time so (a short bench) doesn't really matter," she noted.

The Thunderbirds have lost one-third of their team since the season began.