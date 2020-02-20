BSC, Tribes split Mon-Dak doubleheader; Mystic women roll, Jiles lead Thunderbirds

“In the first half, we did a really good job on their shooters,” Conway said. “Their big three … we tried to limit their touches and they missed some open shots, too. But I thought for the most part we did a good job on them in the first half. In the second half, obviously, we knew things would open up a little bit and they did get some better looks in the second half and it tightened up like it always seems to do around here.”

After McGillis’ four early 3-pointers, BSC didn’t hit another from beyond the arc for the rest of the first half. The Mystics got five 3-pointers from Joe Jahner Jr. (three) and Jamison Kramer (two) as they rallied to tie the game at 60-60 with 12:06 remaining in the second half.

But the Thunderbirds countered. Montgomery hit a jumper to give UTTC back the lead and Herb Augustin’s runner made it a four-point lead.

BSC got back within one (67-66) but again UTTC answered -- getting a 3-pointer from Florence-Patton and a bucket from Will Mesteth to make it a six-point lead at 72-66 with 7:57 to go.

“We knew that we weren’t going to hold them like we did the first half,” Conway said. “Those guys are capable of getting going. All they need is a little bit of space.