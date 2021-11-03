BSC basketball teams ready and waiting to hit the court

Friday marks the beginning of the men's and women's basketball season for Bismarck State College. Suffice it to say, both of them are ready to resume a more normal schedule.

While the Mystics' men's basketball team deals with a roster full of new faces, the women's team benefits from a host of returning players after a year where they were the team without a surplus of old hands.

"Last year, we were really young. We only had three sophomore returners, and the rest were freshmen," Thai Haggin, BSC's head women's basketball coach, said. "For such a young squad, I think we finished well. We had our ups and downs, like most teams do, but I think we ended the season with some things to prove."

The 2020-21 edition of the Mystics women's team finished 10-12, winning their final two regular season games against Lake Region State before losing by seven to Williston State in the first round of the playoffs.

Haggin thinks that the challenges of dealing with last season's schedule being condensed is vital to how her team will play this season.

"When you add sophomores to your team, get them to stay, they bring that sense of leadership," she said. "It's amazing what one year of college basketball does, having that under your belt. The maturity of it helps. This year, with them coming back, I think we'll be right in the mix of things."

The 'them' Haggin is referring to is the seven sophomores returning from last year's team. That includes guards Kaity Hove, MacKenzie Boone, and Astacia Conica, and forwards Reile Payne, Kayleen Kihle, Sam Oech, and Jenna Rust.

"Reile Payne was All-Conference, Katie Hove was All-Conference and All-Region," Haggin said. "We have Sam Oech and Jenna Rust back, all of them played a lot of minutes last year. That means our goals and the bar is set a lot higher for us this year."

Payne (11.8 points per game), Hove (9.9), Rust (8.7) and Oech (8.6) are four of Bismarck State's top-five scorers from last year, with the only non-returner of that five being McKenzie Johnson, who graduated. Payne, Rust and Hove were also tops on the Mystics in rebounds.

While that kind of experience can lend itself to a team changing the way they play as they can rely on a greater amount of experience, but Haggin isn't planning on changing much.

"We're still going to play fast and get up in your face defensively, but [having a more experienced team] brings that maturity level when it comes to the physicality of the game," she said. "We put a different offense in this year, so they're working hard on playing within a new offense, but the physicality of the game is the biggest thing we bring from last year to this year."

The transition between high school and college basketball can be a difficult one, Haggin says, and it's one of the reasons she's happy to have an even balance of players (seven sophomores, eight freshmen) on the team this year.

"Coming right out of high school, it can take a while for them to catch on to how physical the game is," she said. "Your sophomores understand that, because they understand how physical you have to be."

The eight freshmen that will need to adapt to the collegiate game include forward Brooklyn Benno from Des Lacs-Burlington, forward Mandie Picard from Bismarck, and guards Jaiden Baker and Ashton Kinnebrew, both from Bismarck as well.

Of course, the seven sophomores are now being asked to fill the leadership roles that last year's sophomores did, and so far, Haggin thinks the transition is going well.

"They'll miss the sophomores from last year, because you always miss the leadership that's leaving," she said. "But what they understand is that it's now their turn, they have to be leaders just like they were leaders. They have to get the freshmen up to speed and give them confidence in the game as well."

The biggest change for the Mystics to handle so far this year is on the literal basketball court itself. Between the 2020-21 season and the start of the 2021-22 season, the Mon-Dak conference shifted the three-point line back a foot.

"We've really had to work on shooting in the preseason," Haggin said. "I think they're ready to adapt to it, but it's a game-changer for a lot of teams in our conference. Everyone is in the same boat, but the kids have been working hard at it and hopefully we can come out and score from there."

With how their practices have gone, Haggin is excited to see how her team performs in the season-opening tournament starting on Friday.

"I always preach practice like you play, so if we work hard in practice and do everything right, it should come naturally in a game," she said. "That's the biggest thing I'm interested to see, is how we take practice to a game. We'll come out of [the tournament] knowing where we need to work at, that's a plus as well, seeing what we need to take from the tournament and get back to work on in practice."

Bismarck State opens the Buster Gilliss tournament, renamed for the now-retired Bismarck State athletic director, against Williston State. Their first-round match tips off at 10:15 a.m. at New Town.

EXPANDED ROSTER BRINGS HOPE FOR SURPRISE IMPROVEMENTS

The 2020-21 season was condensed down into a much shorter time frame, which caused some problems, particularly for the Mystics' men's team. While the majority of teams in the Mon-Dak conference, including the Mystics, played with a pared-down roster of nine to 12 athletes, some didn't, and as the season got going, the smaller roster turned out to be a noticeable disadvantage.

"When we got into the crunch of the season last year, with only 10 or 11 active bodies, even a couple guys getting sick or nicked up a bit meant we'd be practicing and going to games with nine players," Mystics men's basketball coach Jim Jeske said. "We didn't want that to happen again.

"I think having some normalcy back and being able to prepare athletes for any kind of competition with a little more time is better for us. It doesn't seem as fast and furious, there are fewer opportunities for injury stacked on top of non-recovery time. It's all been good, I think."

A larger roster means that the Mystics also won't have to rely quite as heavily on some of their returning stars this year.

"We hope to have a little different style of the game where we'll be able to run some kids in and out," Jeske said. "We recruited kids that can play up-tempo and fast-paced basketball, and we hope our mix of sophomores and freshmen will make a difference for us."

There are just four sophomores rostered this year for Jeske. Jerrick and Garrick Barnes are the top returning scorers from last year's Mystics team, a pair that combined for about 24 points a game.

"They played a lot of minutes last year, logged a lot of minutes," Jeske said. "We think we have a couple of recruits that can come in and play some of that time so they can be a little fresher. I think we ran the wheels off them a little bit and we needed to get some guys in to help them out.

"They're two young men who are looking to play at the next level, and I think we're going to see them fresher and that bodes well for us."

Joining the Barnes' as returners are Seth Nelson and Jaden Mitzel. Nelson averaged 20 minutes and a hair over nine points per game, and Mitzel was a rotation player who played a little over seven minutes a game and scored a little under three points per game.

"Seth Nelson looks like he's in much better shape and looks more active," Jeske said. "I think that's because he's watching and seeing other athletes around him that are as active. Seth had some big games for us last year, but the consistency wasn't there and he'll tell you that himself. He has to bring that consistency to the plate.

"Jaden Mitzel is a 'hey coach what can I do' kind of kid. He can bang inside even though he's undersized, he's able to step out, he's improved his perimeter game, and he's a relentless defender and rebounder."

Jeske had more praise for his four returning players, especially regarding their off-the-court contributions.

"Those four returners have already experienced and shown great leadership to the program," he said. "They're starting to figure out what they want the season to be."

As for the players he brought in, Jeske had a specific idea as to who he wanted to bring in and what he could offer them on the Mystics. The new players include guard Latrel Davis and forward Jacob Prudhomme from Fargo Davies, guard Deonte' Martinez from Minot, and forward Jaden Hamilton from Rugby. Forward Kevin Hardy from Houston, Texas, is the lone out-of-state recruit for the Mystics this year.

"Any young athlete that's coming to the junior college ranks is not coming to play defense, they want to showcase their talents," he said. "In order to get kids on the court and recruiting them and telling them that they'll be able to play, you have to change somewhat. So we did a little bit, but not so much the whole vision of pushing the ball up the court and shooting.

"We want to build that good, quality depth and competition throughout practice and with the people we've recruited, that definitely has occurred."

Jeske isn't ready to promise great things from his team yet, but he thinks they'll have their opportunities to impress people.

"Competition in practice is very high, and I think we're further along than I thought we would be," he said. "That doesn't equate to wins and losses though, because we still have to find the right mixture of athletes on the court."

Bismarck State's only known opponent at the Mon-Dak Pre-Conference tournament so far is Lake Region State, their oppinent on Friday at 7 p.m. After that, it all depends on whether they win or lose. How they play at the tournament doesn't just affect this weekend's schedule, either.

"There are three games at the tournament, and the rest of our schedule in November will be made up by the teams we don't play there," Jeske said. "Our preseason ranking was sixth, so we're hoping to sneak up on some people this year. For us to be in the mix, we have to improve each game and that's why we're excited to get out and see where we are at the Buster Gilliss Classic."

