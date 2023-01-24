Braves blitz Legacy early, cruise to West Region victory

Mandan made its first loss of the season a distant memory with a sizzling start Tuesday night.

The Braves scored nine of the first 11 points, 17 of the first 22 and led by 21 at halftime en route to an impressive 82-62 home win over Legacy, another top West Region team.

"We just viewed it as a really bad game by us," said Mandan senior Tahyre Frank, who scored a game-high 20 points in Tuesday's win. "Minot's good, but we weren't very happy with how we played."

The win over the Sabers, who had won two straight and gave No. 1 Century a tough game recently, pushed Mandan's record to 11-1.

"We went back to work (Monday) in practice. Running, pushing towels, whatever we could do," said Frank, an all-state football player in the fall for the Braves. "We knew Legacy is a good team. We wanted to come out and get after them right away and that's what we did."

The Braves blitzed the Sabers early, trying to erase the taste of their 96-71 loss to Minot on Saturday.

Hudsen Sheldon had four points and an assist and Frank drained a three-pointer to make it 9-2 less than two minutes into the game.

Two minutes later Mandan had its lead up to 17-5 on an old-fashioned three-point play by Rustin Medenwald.

Mandan kept pouring it on. Sheldon scored four straight, the second two coming on a finger roll right down the lane, giving the Braves a 28-13 advantage eight minutes before halftime.

"It was a great start. I thought our guys had really good focus, energy and intensity and we needed that against a team like Legacy," Mandan head coach Brandon Schafer. "I thought we bounced back really well. We had kind of a letdown against Minot, so this game was about responding and our kids did that really well."

Mandan ballooned its lead to as many as 24 in the first half. Frank swished a three and then found Medenwald on a perfect back-door cut for a layup. Medenwald scored again four seconds later after stealing the ball at midcourt and laying it in for a 44-20 edge.

The Braves did all that with ace point guard Karsyn Jablonski on the bench with two early fouls.

"Karsyn had two. Hudsen had two. I thought our bench came in and gave us really good minutes," Shafer said. "We didn't just maintain the lead, we were able to extend the lead. That was really encouraging."

Mat Mudingay (15 points) and Sheldon (14) also were in double figures for the Braves. Sheldon missed a first-half dunk, but the sophomore standout threw one down with two hands in the second half.

"We've had some young guys really step up and play well for us," Frank said. "(TJ) Brownotter can really shoot and Hudsen Sheldon does Hudsen Sheldon things."

The Braves are undersized, but the brute strength of Frank and company have allowed them to more than hold their own on the glass.

"That's a big thing, competing on the boards. Everybody has to chip in and help out, but we've been able to do a pretty good job so far," Frank said.

Mandan is right back at it Thursday, hosting Turtle Mountain, before a marquee matchup Monday at Century against the top-ranked Patriots.

Brayden Weidner and Jaxon Kellogg had 12 points each for Legacy, which hosts Turtle Mountain on Friday. Brayden Bloms added 10 off the bench.