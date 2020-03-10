Bison rout UND for trip to Big Dance

North Dakota State’s sizzling start sealed its trip to the NCAA tournament on Tuesday night.

The Bison scored the first 13 points of the Summit League championship game in Sioux Falls and 21 of the first 24 en route to an 89-53 blowout victory over the University of North Dakota. With the win, the Bison advanced to the Big Dance for the second straight season and fifth time in school history.

North Dakota State, which improved to 25-8 on the season, won its fourth Summit League title in the last seven years.

Vinnie Shahid, a senior from Minneapolis, scored 25 points to lead all scorers for the Bison. After UND’s first hoop of the game made it 15-2, Shahid hit a high-arching 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Bison an 18-2 lead. Shahid also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

UND was unable to recover from its slow start. The Fighting Hawks, who ended the season with a 15-18 record, went scoreless on their first nine possessions. Marlon Stewart got UND’s first two points at the 13:05 mark of the first half.