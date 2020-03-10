Bison rout UND for trip to Big Dance

North Dakota State’s sizzling start sealed its trip to the NCAA tournament on Tuesday night.
The Bison scored the first 13 points of the Summit League championship game in Sioux Falls and 21 of the first 24 en route to an 89-53 blowout victory over the University of North Dakota. With the win, the Bison advanced to the Big Dance for the second straight season and fifth time in school history.
North Dakota State, which improved to 25-8 on the season, won its fourth Summit League title in the last seven years.
Vinnie Shahid, a senior from Minneapolis, scored 25 points to lead all scorers for the Bison. After UND’s first hoop of the game made it 15-2, Shahid hit a high-arching 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Bison an 18-2 lead. Shahid also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
UND was unable to recover from its slow start. The Fighting Hawks, who ended the season with a 15-18 record, went scoreless on their first nine possessions. Marlon Stewart got UND’s first two points at the 13:05 mark of the first half.
Tyson Ward, a first-team all-Summit League selection along with Shahid, poured in 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Ward also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. NDSU shot a blistering 55 percent (32-for-58) from the field. Jared Samuelson also was in double figures for the Bison with 11 points. NDSU was the top seed for the Summit League tournament.
“This is what we wanted to accomplish,” Ward said. “All my guys fought so hard. We came in fought real hard and got it done.”
UND entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed. The Fighting Hawks fell to 0-13 when they scored less than 70 points. The Fighting Hawks had split the regular-season series with the Bison, winning 71-68 on Feb. 22.
The Fighting Hawks connected on just 20 of 56 shots and 3 of 19 3-pointers. De’Sean Allen-Eikens of Williston led UND with 17 points. Stewart added 12 points. Filip Rebraca had 11.
The NCAA tournament bracket will be announced Sunday on CBS.